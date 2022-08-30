ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point

A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Coshocton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Coshocton, OH
Coshocton County, OH
Crime & Safety
ashlandsource.com

12 people criminally charged in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas in August

ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in August with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Joshua L. Clark, 40, of Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and petty theft. The charges were filed by an Ashland County Grand Jury on Aug. 11 in connection with an incident authorities say happened on Feb. 15.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

3 Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Investigation

Three people are under arrest after a search of an apartment within five hundred feet of the Cambridge City School grounds. An 18-year-old from Akron, an 18-year-old from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. All three are being held in the Guernsey County Jail. Guernsey County...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Firearms
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WKYC

Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after wife dies

SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide.  The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
SMITHFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Continues search for Vandals

BETHESDA, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s office is still looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing the maintenance building in the Ebenezer Cemetery located in Bethesda. All of the windows on the building were partially or completely broken. A reward is being offered for anyone with information concerning the vandalism incident.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park

ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police to swear in Honorary Police Officer

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Police Department is excited to announce the swearing-in of Honorary Police Officer Allysson Nead. Allysson is five years old and currently battling Neimann-Pick C. Neimann-Pick C is a rare genetic disease. Allysson has a dream of becoming a police officer with the Mansfield Police Department. On September...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy