WSAZ
Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
WHIZ
Three suspects arrested in Guernsey County in connection to auto theft
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol Thursday announced the arrests of three people in connection to an auto theft. Authorities said on Wednesday, August 31, around 9:12 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Hickle Road in Valley Township, Guernsey County. When troopers...
Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point
A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
ashlandsource.com
12 people criminally charged in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas in August
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in August with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Joshua L. Clark, 40, of Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and petty theft. The charges were filed by an Ashland County Grand Jury on Aug. 11 in connection with an incident authorities say happened on Feb. 15.
WHIZ
3 Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Investigation
Three people are under arrest after a search of an apartment within five hundred feet of the Cambridge City School grounds. An 18-year-old from Akron, an 18-year-old from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. All three are being held in the Guernsey County Jail. Guernsey County...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station
Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
Ohio woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after man dies from overdose
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say […]
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash
FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market
Mansfield police granting wish for 5-year-old with rare illness
The Mansfield Police Department is making a dream come true for a Shelby 5-year-old with a terminal illness. Next week, she'll be sworn in as an honorary officer. Allysson Nead was given just six months to live when she was first diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare and fatal illness for which there is no cure.
Ohio man arrested after wife dies
SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Continues search for Vandals
BETHESDA, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s office is still looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing the maintenance building in the Ebenezer Cemetery located in Bethesda. All of the windows on the building were partially or completely broken. A reward is being offered for anyone with information concerning the vandalism incident.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
ashlandsource.com
One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park
ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police to swear in Honorary Police Officer
MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Police Department is excited to announce the swearing-in of Honorary Police Officer Allysson Nead. Allysson is five years old and currently battling Neimann-Pick C. Neimann-Pick C is a rare genetic disease. Allysson has a dream of becoming a police officer with the Mansfield Police Department. On September...
Canton police warn Stark County residents of scammers claiming to be police officers, Amazon and Social Security Administration workers
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in Stark County that is primarily affecting senior citizens. Recently, the Canton Police Department has investigated a number of cases of theft by deception, where the suspect is claiming to be a law enforcement officer.
