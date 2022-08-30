Read full article on original website
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
KOMU
Iowa man injured in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting of an Iowa man that occurred Saturday morning at 12:44 a.m. According to Troop B's Twitter, the incident took place at a residence on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. An officer shot Austin Leigh, 41,...
KOMU
Opening of MU Health Care Boonville clinic delayed to 2023
A new MU Health Care medical center in Boonville that was set to open this year was delayed to 2023 due to supply chain issues, according to a spokesperson for MU Health Care. Richard Barohn, the dean of the MU School of Medicine, spoke about the multi-speciality clinic along with the future relocation of the MU Student Health Center and physician workspace to Pershing Commons at the MU Board of Curators Health Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
KOMU
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank
Columbia police were called to U.S. Bank on Business Loop 70 on Friday morning for an incident that might have involved a weapon. The post Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
KOMU
Annual Boone County Ready Festival helps Missourians prepare from natural disasters
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) hosted its second annual Boone County Ready Festival (Preparedness Fair) Thursday. With September deemed National Preparedness Month, many organizations joined to help residents learn how to better prepare for emergencies and natural disasters. Hannah Wichern, the mitigation and recovery...
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Many travelers headed out of Columbia for Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA - Labor Day weekend usually means many people are traveling out of Columbia and other various mid-Missouri counties. After many flight delays this summer at the Columbia Regional Airport, some might be worried about delayed flights and backed up traffic. Only one flight to Dallas/Ft. Worth was delayed Friday,...
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
lakeexpo.com
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
kmmo.com
POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Mother charged in infant’s death to appear in court Friday
Lavosha Daniels is set to appear in the Boone County Courthouse Friday afternoon, after writing a letter to the judge. The post Mother charged in infant’s death to appear in court Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
