Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.
The 58-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he used the lottery's app to scan a few non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets without realizing he was setting himself up for a jackpot.
"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."
The man said he was initially confused by an email telling him he had won $100,000 in the Aug. 17 $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing.
"I called the lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise," he said.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to help his family.
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
