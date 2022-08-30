ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUWLi_0hbPsZXP00
A Michigan man won a $100,000 prize in a second-chance lottery drawing that he didn't realize he had entered by using his phone to scan a non-winning ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 58-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he used the lottery's app to scan a few non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets without realizing he was setting himself up for a jackpot.

"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."

The man said he was initially confused by an email telling him he had won $100,000 in the Aug. 17 $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing.

"I called the lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise," he said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to help his family.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 8

Related
wsgw.com

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Lottery Chance to win: $5 Black Pearls

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to the Morning Bounce September 19-23 for your chance to call in and win. Five dollar “black pearls” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly. There are chances to win up to fifteen times on each ticket and over $28 million in total prizes…Black Pearl, a little play can make your day!
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Woman uses her old license plate number to win a $50,000 lottery prize

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman used her old license plate number to enter the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning the $50,000 prize. The 43-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought her Pick 5 ticket at the Food Stop Mini Mart on Frederick Road in Baltimore and decided to use her old license plate number to place a $1 straight bet.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Lottery#The Lottery#Drawing#Diamond Riches#Upi Com
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
107.9 LITE FM

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
IDAHO STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
UPI News

N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket. John Grant, 59, of Bolivia, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket when he stopped for gas at the May Way Company in Bolivia.
LOTTERY
The Grand Rapids Press

New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests

Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
439K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy