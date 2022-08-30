Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.

A Michigan man won a $100,000 prize in a second-chance lottery drawing that he didn't realize he had entered by using his phone to scan a non-winning ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 58-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he used the lottery's app to scan a few non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets without realizing he was setting himself up for a jackpot.

"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."

The man said he was initially confused by an email telling him he had won $100,000 in the Aug. 17 $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing.

"I called the lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise," he said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to help his family.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com