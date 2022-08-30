ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustrating finish for Illini as Hoosiers win with late rally

Connor Bazelak took Indiana on a 75-yard scoring march on its final series and Shaun Shivers capped it by scoring on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left to give the Hoosiers a 23-20 victory over Illinois on Friday night. Indiana's season-opening victory snapped... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Illinois loses heartbreaker in Bloomington, sending them home 1-1

After an explosive start to the season over Wyoming, Illinois took a trip across the Indiana state line to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Illinois took the field on the opening kickoff after electing to receive. While the opening drive fizzled out after the first play, the defense...
City of Pontiac Planning and Zoning Board met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the board: The City of Pontiac Planning and Zoning Board held a meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to consider the following: Seventh Generational Illinois Farmers, LLC, petitioner,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 07:58. 07:06. 07:06. 06:53.
