spotonillinois.com
Illinois soccer searches for fourth victory of season against Indiana State
Illinois soccer is back in action on Sunday, welcoming Indiana State to Demirjian Park. The Illini are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and jump back in the win column with a positive result against the Sycamores. The last time out, Illinois suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to No. 18 Texas...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: Illini showing interest in 2024's Drew McKenna
2024 shooting guard, Drew McKenna, has been offered by 16 programs, including the Illinois basketball program. McKenna, a 6-foot-8 shooting guard, released a list of his 16 offers on August 25, which included the Illini. The four-star wing hails from Glenelg County High School in Maryland...
spotonillinois.com
City of Pontiac Planning and Zoning Board met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the board: The City of Pontiac Planning and Zoning Board held a meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to consider the following: Seventh Generational Illinois Farmers, LLC, petitioner,...
