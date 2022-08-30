PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. Once he left that home, police say the man continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO