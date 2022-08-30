Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Mom plays key role in tracking down Phoenix fugitive accused of killing daughter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was in June 2016 when 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego. The Phoenix mother of two had been strangled and beaten to death, and her boyfriend, Raymond McLeod Jr., was the prime suspect. But the ex-U.S. Marine was nowhere in sight. Authorities spent years trying to find McLeod with no success, until now.
AZFamily
Mom helps police find Phoenix fugitive accused of strangling her daughter to death
The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Multiple mobile homes were damaged after a...
ABC 15 News
Marine veteran accused of killing Phoenix girlfriend arrested in El Salvador
A Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend from Phoenix in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod was arrested Monday morning. USMS said McLeod is expected to be back in the U.S. by early Tuesday morning. The details surrounding the arrest...
AZFamily
50+ years after her mother’s murder, a Phoenix woman finally has answers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was raised by her aunt, unaware of exactly what happened to her mother. Now 52 years later, Francine Bergen has that information after a police department in South Dakota going through old boxes recovered items that belonged to her mother and tracked her down. Bergen was a toddler when her mother, Faye, was shot and killed in 1970 outside a hotel in Rapid City, South Dakota. “She had a short life,” Francine Bergen said of her mother.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
AZFamily
Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. Once he left that home, police say the man continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
AZFamily
Homicide suspect who drove into pizzeria to avoid police identified, charged
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homicide suspect who drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to avoid police on Aug. 21 has been released from the hospital, identified, and charged Friday morning. Kevin McKinney, 36, a wanted felon in both New Mexico for homicide and Colorado, was spotted by a...
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run on Indian School Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A hit-and-run in west Phoenix left a 40-year-old man dead Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue around 7 p.m. about a serious collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a press release. Officers discovered a...
KTAR.com
Valley prosecutors must start including prison time in all plea offers for gun crimes
PHOENIX – With gun violence on the rise, Maricopa County prosecutors will have to include prison time in plea offers for cases involving firearms under a new policy. “We’re partnering with the Phoenix Police Department to crack down on gun crimes, and so we are going to be unveiling a policy that if a gun is used in the commission of a crime or if somebody is an unlawful possessor of a gun, they are going to go to prison,” Rachel Mitchell, the interim head of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday morning.
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
AZFamily
Second officer injured in mass shooting at north Phoenix motel released from hospital
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer shot during a deadly mass shooting at a north Phoenix motel last weekend is now recovering at home. Police said on Friday that the officer was released from the hospital. The unidentified officer was shot while trying to stop the shooter on Aug. 28. It was at the Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams went on a shooting spree in the area, police said. He shot and killed two people inside a car, according to police. They were later identified as 44-year-old Karla Garzona and 36-year-old Misael Arevalo.
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
AZFamily
After string of violent homicides around the Valley, Maricopa County Attorney is making a policy changes
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her office is attempting to reduce gun violence in the Valley by requiring defendants to serve time in prison for gun-related crimes. After a string of violent homicides around the Valley over the last month, the county's top prosecutor announced some...
AZFamily
Arizona News
Sexual predators getting more creative preying on teens over the internet. Officials say last year, there was a 97% increase in online enticement involving a child. Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By The Associated Press. The organization began providing both medication and surgical...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman now has answers about her past thanks to SD police
The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Kayla Mueller's parents searching for answers surrounding daughter's death. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST. |. The Muellers never received any...
