Erie County, PA

YourErie

Gov. Wolf announces $4.2 million in funding to protect diverse communities targeted by hate crimes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple Pennsylvania nonprofits will see an increase in funding to combat hate crimes in different counties. Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Dogs should be kept away from 16 Erie County swimming areas

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 16 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms leading into Labor Day weekend. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Common Roots Helps Create Affordable Housing Meadville

As a lifelong carpenter, Doug Lodge is dedicated to efficient housing. "This is something I believe in so I just keep showing up," said Lodge. "It's rewarding." Lodge is helping the non-profit Common Roots rehabilitate its first housing project on South Main Street in Meadville. Once completed, it will provide...
MEADVILLE, PA
Erie County, PA
Erie County, PA
Wattsburg, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories

When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair

Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open

All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sinkhole in Downtown Erie

A water main break created a sinkhole and destroyed the road near 7th and Holland Streets in the City of Erie Wednesday. "It looked like a crater," said Jason Keefer, who saw the damage when he arrived to McCarty Printing this morning. "It was huge," he said. "It was maybe...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WYTV.com

60-mile yard sale happening this weekend

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
HUBBARD, OH

