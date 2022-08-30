Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf announces $4.2 million in funding to protect diverse communities targeted by hate crimes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple Pennsylvania nonprofits will see an increase in funding to combat hate crimes in different counties. Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania’s […]
Dogs should be kept away from 16 Erie County swimming areas
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 16 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms leading into Labor Day weekend. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts […]
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County.
erienewsnow.com
Common Roots Helps Create Affordable Housing Meadville
As a lifelong carpenter, Doug Lodge is dedicated to efficient housing. "This is something I believe in so I just keep showing up," said Lodge. "It's rewarding." Lodge is helping the non-profit Common Roots rehabilitate its first housing project on South Main Street in Meadville. Once completed, it will provide...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Works on Rescuing 150 Cats from Erie County Residence
The Animal Cruelty Division at the Erie Humane Society (EHS) is currently working on taking in 100-150 cats from a residence in Erie County. According to a Facebook post, other shelters in the community are not able to assist due to being overwhelmed with their own animals. However, the Humane...
yourdailylocal.com
Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories
When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
erienewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Quaker Steak and Lube in Erie County closes
A well-known eatery in Summit Township is about to close its doors for good.
Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption
The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
eriereader.com
Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense
Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Stolen Camper from Oilcreek Township Property
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of a camper last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, a 1978 Airstream Camper was taken from 22300 Shamburg Road in Oilcreek Township, Venango County, on or about August 26.
erienewsnow.com
All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open
All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole in Downtown Erie
A water main break created a sinkhole and destroyed the road near 7th and Holland Streets in the City of Erie Wednesday. "It looked like a crater," said Jason Keefer, who saw the damage when he arrived to McCarty Printing this morning. "It was huge," he said. "It was maybe...
erienewsnow.com
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
WYTV.com
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
Man receives sentence for leaving 31 animals to die at Mercer County property
A man will spend at least three months in jail after 31 animals were found dead at a property he was renting in Mercer earlier this year.
