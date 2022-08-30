Read full article on original website
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
Former councilman Adam Zimmermann said he's lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location
About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
Biden in the Burgh on Labor Day – Niles, Ohio Strike Settled – Strike Wave Post-Summer Vacation Happening
Greetings from the Burgh, where we are preparing to welcome. President Joe Biden at this year’s Labor Day, followed by a game between the NL East-leading Mets. Over 8,000 Mets fans are expected to show up in Pittsburgh as Mets always do whenever the Mets are playing in town! Starling Marte, the all-start right fielder for the Mets, had been a long-time union supporter when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for nearly a decade.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract
School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers' contract was reached just before it expired at midnight.
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it's right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time.
Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio
SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility
A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
New women's pantry opens at Youngstown City Health Department
A new women's pantry has opened at the Youngstown City Health Department. The pantry is fully stocked with body wash, toothpaste, menstrual products, diapers and much more. The opening coincides with Infant Mortality Awareness Month, where the Youngstown area sees about 9% of infants die before their first birthday. "Right...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday. Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.
