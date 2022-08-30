ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location

About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
NEW CASTLE, PA
paydayreport.com

Biden in the Burgh on Labor Day – Niles, Ohio Strike Settled – Strike Wave Post-Summer Vacation Happening

Greetings from the Burgh, where we are preparing to welcome. President Joe Biden at this year’s Labor Day, followed by a game between the NL East-leading Mets. Over 8,000 Mets fans are expected to show up in Pittsburgh as Mets always do whenever the Mets are playing in town! Starling Marte, the all-start right fielder for the Mets, had been a long-time union supporter when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for nearly a decade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio

SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
SALEM, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
OHIO STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility

A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

New women's pantry opens at Youngstown City Health Department

A new women's pantry has opened at the Youngstown City Health Department. The pantry is fully stocked with body wash, toothpaste, menstrual products, diapers and much more. The opening coincides with Infant Mortality Awareness Month, where the Youngstown area sees about 9% of infants die before their first birthday. "Right...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday. Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

