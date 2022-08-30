Read full article on original website
KRGV
New mental health program for Valley officers
Drowning, crashes, and crimes are traumatic experiences that often involve law enforcement. Officers are constantly working to help others, but are not getting help for themselves. "Officers are dying by suicide on a large, I guess on a large scale," Regional Director of Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network Michael Mata...
Mission CISD: Student arrested for social media threat
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department and school district hosted a news conference after a social media threat was made on Veterans Memorial High School earlier today. At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified that a student from Veterans Memorial High School had made a post online referencing a school shooting that […]
Lockdown lifted at Harlingen High School, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “precautionary lockdown” at Harlingen High School was lifted. According to the Harlingen Police Department, the school was placed on lockdown after officers received a call stating that someone heard gunshots on a street behind the school. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers went […]
Mercedes continues to celebrate growth and development
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Fred Gonzalez with the Mercedes Chamber of Commerce said it takes a team effort to put the City of Mercedes on the map. “We advertise out of the valley too as well, our billboards are over in Laredo, up in Corpus Christi also locally in the McAllen area and obviously through […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district. Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Esmaeili: Huge growth predicted for Valley’s healthcare industry
EDINBURG, Texas – South Texas College’s Ali Esmaeili says he attended a conference on South Padre Island in which the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicted huge growth for the healthcare industry. Dr. Esmaeili is dean of math, science and information technology at STC. “I foresee Texas becoming...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cortez: 37 percent of Hidalgo County children are food insecure
EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez provided some sobering statistics about his county in a presentation to a group of community leaders concerned about poverty. The community leaders were invited to attend the first official meeting of Cortez’s Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was held at the...
progresstimes.net
Pharr plans to shut down RGV Angel Flight in mid-September
The city of Pharr plans to shut down RGV Angel Flight — a helicopter that responds to emergency medical calls in Hidalgo County — on Sept. 15. Pharr announced the decision Thursday in a memo distributed to local governments by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. “The...
Body found at Mission hike and bike trail
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A body was found Sunday afternoon on a bike trail in Mission. According to Mission police, the body was found early afternoon on Sunday in a canal near the 1400 S. Conway Avenue hike and bike trail. Mission PD spokesman Arturo Flores said it appears the victim was a 20-year-old migrant […]
KRGV
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police. At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call. The high school was placed on lockdown...
KRGV
DPS trooper, two men hospitalized after crash in Brownsville
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and two men were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville, according to DPS. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the agency said in a news release. The crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. when a DPS patrol...
Two sought for questioning in Donna Walmart bomb threat
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police say they are looking for two people who reportedly yelled that there was a bomb at the Walmart off of Salinas Road on Saturday afternoon. “A person reported to a Walmart employee that they heard someone yell there was a bomb,” said Sgt. Adam M. Hooks. Police say everyone […]
COVID-19 death toll climbs in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today. Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s […]
KRGV
$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says
A record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan announced earlier this week aims to improve safety on Texas roads. The Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program includes a $2.5 billion funding allocation for the Pharr District. Among the listed projects with authorized construction funding are the SH...
KRGV
Concerns raised as fires continue to reignite at Brownsville warehouse storing hand sanitizer
A company that owns a Brownsville warehouse used to store pallets of hand sanitizer is on notice. Brownsville firefighters responded to a fire at that warehouse last month – and officials say two more fires have reignited since. People who live and work around the warehouse, located on the...
KRGV
Port of Harlingen cotton crops ready for harvest after winter rain
The cotton harvest in the Valley is just about collected. Texas did not do too well with all the dry weather. Cotton farmers in the Valley say they had just enough rain to make it a good year. With the cotton crop harvest at the tail end, the signs of...
Pet of the Week: Lexus
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Lexus. Lexus is a 3-year-old female. She is a...
progresstimes.net
For the first time in a decade, Republican mounts campaign for Texas House District 35
For the first time since 2010, a Republican is running to represent Texas House District 35. The race will pit local pharmacist Oscar Rosa, 55, of rural Mission against state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-La Joya. “Don’t vote for us because we’re Republicans. I don’t want your vote just because you’re...
CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
Mercedes set for annual Texas Street Festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes and the chamber of commerce are teaming up for the 14th Annual Texas Street Festival on Sept. 3. This Labor Day weekend the Rio Grande Valley is invited to enjoy a Saturday filled with fun, food, and great music. The festival promises to bring fun to the […]
