Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at iconic Orlando ice cream shop

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire at an iconic ice cream shop in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, records show.

The fire happened May 20 at Goff’s Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail near West Church Street.

The shop has been in business since 1948 but has been closed since the fire.

An arrest affidavit said that the Orlando Fire Department’s Arson/Bomb Squad discovered multiple surveillance cameras from neighboring businesses while canvassing the area after the flames were put out.

Records said that footage from one of the cameras shows a man walking through a lighted, fenced-in parking lot adjacent to the business before and after the fire was ignited.

Video shows the man walking up to the fence, placing a bag on the ground and crawling beneath the fence, taking the bag with him, the report said.

Other surveillance video shows the man “taking out what appears to be a gallon jug, pouring a flammable liquid into the plywood area and igniting it on fire,” the report said.

Moments later, smoke is seen billowing from the building, and the man is seen crawling beneath the fence before leaning on a Ford F-150.

Records said that blood drops discovered beneath the fence matched the DNA profile of Alfred Jerome Kirkland.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on an arson charge but was released after paying bail.

Todd Peacock, whose grandparents bought the shop from its original owners in the 1970s, told Channel 9 in May that he will reopen his business.

During the civil rights movement, Goff’s refused to enforce segregation, he said.

“Everyone same window; everyone same water fountain,” Peacock said in May.

His family believes the shop was firebombed by the KKK, which blew up the back corner of the store, back then.

