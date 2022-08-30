Read full article on original website
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,843 new cases. · 419 new reinfections (Per the...
TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.
Toledo Bend ranks as No. 5 among nation’s top fishing spots
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toledo Bend Reservoir is one of the top lakes for fishing, ranking No. 5 in Bassmaster magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes.”. This reservoir stretches along the Texas and Louisiana state line, from Desoto Parish to Vernon Parish. Three other lakes ranked alongside Toledo Bend...
Chemist explains frequent boil advisories, how to stay protected
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in cities and towns of Southwest Louisiana are receiving boil advisory notices nearly every day. Wilma Subra, a longtime chemist and environmental citizens’ watchdog, has been fighting environmental threats in communities across the country and right here in SWLA. 7News showed Subra...
LSU AgCenter: Plant ornamental peppers for spicy fall flair
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The South has no reason for fall foliage envy. The traditional colors of autumn can be found in ornamental peppers, which can be planted into any sunny landscape to add spice and fall flair. The typical fall colors are inspired by the seasonal changing of...
Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education is telling school districts not to follow new proposed Title IX guidelines designed to protect transgender students. State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley sent a letter to districts on August 30 saying, “LDOE does not agree with the proposed changes.”. SarahJane...
Entergy Solutions offering discounts on smart thermostats
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana customers can purchase smart thermostats at a heavily discounted price. Customers can purchase the Amazon smart thermostats for $4.99 through Entergy Solutions, a free energy efficiency program for Entergy Louisiana customers. Customers may purchase two of the thermostats through an instant rebate program.
California power grid operators issue emergency alerts
Good Samaritan springs into action to help a 78-year-old woman, who was dragged out of cab and left on the street in Brooklyn. The NYPD released body cam video of an officer shoving a woman during an arrest. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police say a woman and her two...
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to raise wages for Department of Public Safety staffers, but instead learned about it from Twitter. With the gubernatorial election less than three months away, some worry that the move was political. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
