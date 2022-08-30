ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,843 new cases. · 419 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Toledo Bend ranks as No. 5 among nation’s top fishing spots

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toledo Bend Reservoir is one of the top lakes for fishing, ranking No. 5 in Bassmaster magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes.”. This reservoir stretches along the Texas and Louisiana state line, from Desoto Parish to Vernon Parish. Three other lakes ranked alongside Toledo Bend...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Chemist explains frequent boil advisories, how to stay protected

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in cities and towns of Southwest Louisiana are receiving boil advisory notices nearly every day. Wilma Subra, a longtime chemist and environmental citizens’ watchdog, has been fighting environmental threats in communities across the country and right here in SWLA. 7News showed Subra...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LSU AgCenter: Plant ornamental peppers for spicy fall flair

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The South has no reason for fall foliage envy. The traditional colors of autumn can be found in ornamental peppers, which can be planted into any sunny landscape to add spice and fall flair. The typical fall colors are inspired by the seasonal changing of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Entergy Solutions offering discounts on smart thermostats

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana customers can purchase smart thermostats at a heavily discounted price. Customers can purchase the Amazon smart thermostats for $4.99 through Entergy Solutions, a free energy efficiency program for Entergy Louisiana customers. Customers may purchase two of the thermostats through an instant rebate program.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

California power grid operators issue emergency alerts

KPLC TV

SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement

