Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
'Jason Peters Can Still Play': Why Cowboys Should Sign - And Start - Ex Eagles All-Pro
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters for a visit today.
Ciara reacts to Russell Wilson’s whopping $245 million extension
Russell Wilson has yet to take a snap for the Denver Broncos, yet he’s already secured a massive $245 million extension. After the news broke, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, reacted on Twitter:. “Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys Are Hosting Former All-Pro Tackle For Workout
Ever since the injury to all-world offensive tackle Tyron Smith, the Dallas Cowboys have been scrambling to find a suitable replacement. And it looks like Jerry Jones has zeroed in on the former All-Pro he wants to add. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys owner announced that...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions
Here are my 2022 predictions for the New Orleans Saints and the entire NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Falcons former rival traded to Philly in surprise deal
When the Atlanta Falcons kick off week one against the Saints a number of familiar faces won’t be standing on the sidelines for both sides including the recent New Orleans trade that sends Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Many fans will remember Gardner-Johnson as the Saints player who punched and kicked the Atlanta logo and was a constant thorn in former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s side. He made life hard in the secondary and not one Atlanta fans is sad to see Chauncey leave the division.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.
NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though. Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the...
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad
The 31-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards nearly a decade ago, has been in trouble with the league several times since.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame
Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season
Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team. The Daniel Jones […] The post ‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Florida State vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022
The Florida State Seminoles will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a primetime college football matchup on Sunday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Florida State-LSU prediction and pick we have laid out below.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 7