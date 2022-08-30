ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Orleans, LA
Philadelphia, PA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons former rival traded to Philly in surprise deal

When the Atlanta Falcons kick off week one against the Saints a number of familiar faces won’t be standing on the sidelines for both sides including the recent New Orleans trade that sends Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Many fans will remember Gardner-Johnson as the Saints player who punched and kicked the Atlanta logo and was a constant thorn in former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s side. He made life hard in the secondary and not one Atlanta fans is sad to see Chauncey leave the division.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.

NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though. Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame

Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season

Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team. The Daniel Jones […] The post ‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

