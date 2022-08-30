Read full article on original website
Key Named Chair of History Department at UA Little Rock
Dr. Barclay Key, associate professor of history, has been named the new chair of the Department of History at UA Little Rock. “UA Little Rock has a strong history department, and I am looking forward to leading this group of great faculty members who are dedicated to research, teaching, and service,” Key said. “As the new chair, I hope this will be an opportunity to grow our numbers and attract more students to the study of history.”
Currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for 10 counseling sessions per year. You have already paid for this service in your student fees, so please take advantage of the resources available for you. Learn more about when to seek counseling, the benefits of counseling and what you can expect.
The Trojan ID Card is the official name for your UA Little Rock student ID card (note: this card shows your photo, ID number, and library number). You can get your Trojan ID Card at the Information Center, located on the first floor of the Donaghey Student Center (DSC) directly across from the Bookstore. There is no fee to obtain your first card. New Students must be registered for classes prior to making their first Trojan ID.
UA Little Rock Creates Four New Schools to Increase Student Success
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has created four new schools to better serve students and meet the needs of Arkansas’s capital city. The academic reorganization combines the leadership and academic programs of several smaller departments into schools that better align with the university’s mission of supporting student success, teaching, collaboration, and research opportunities.
Law school welcomes two visiting writing faculty members
The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law is pleased to welcome Laura E. Bates and Amy Fusting as visiting writing faculty this fall. Laura E. Bates is beginning her career in legal academia at Bowen, but she has taught literature and writing courses in the U.S. and internationally. She completed her undergraduate work at Ouachita Baptist University and her graduate work at the University of Arkansas. She graduated with a JD from Harvard Law School.
