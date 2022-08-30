Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
NBC Sports
Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury
The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
J.R. Smith feels he’s been blackballed from the NBA
J.R. Smith played in close to 1,000 NBA games across 16 seasons, was a two-time NBA champion and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2013. He had a full and impressive NBA career. Smith, 36, and now a student and golfer at North Carolina A&T, doesn’t think...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Jazz plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
Arch Manning Throws for Three Touchdowns in Season Debut
The Texas commit began his senior season of high school football with a huge performance.
NBC Sports
College football Week 1 odds, best bets and must-watch games
Week 1 of the college football season has arrived, and the schedule makers did not disappoint. This weekend is action packed with excellent matchups from Thursday through Monday, some of them featuring two top 25 ranked teams. The two biggest games on the schedule are No. 5 Notre Dame going...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Did RJ Barrett extension set the market for Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole?
Ja Morant got his obvious max rookie contract extension this summer. Zion Williamson and Darius Garland got their slightly less obvious but still very understandable max extensions as well. However, the biggest question marks on the rookie contract extension board remained: the Knicks’ RJ Barrett, the Heat’s Tyler Herro, and...
NBC Sports
Iguodala refutes Stephen A.'s claim about JK 'shortchanging' Dubs
Fresh off a championship in his rookie season, Jonathan Kuminga is ready to take on a bigger role with the Warriors. And despite ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doubting his ability to do so, Kunminga’s teammate and NBA veteran Andre Iguodala has noticed the work Kuminga is putting in.
NBC Sports
Knicks reportedly had bigger offer on table for Mitchell early, ultimately walked away
NBA trade discussions are rarely a clean, orderly process with a logical progression along a timeline. Trade talks are messy, offers ebb and flow, and what was on the table one day may not be the next. It was that way with the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
Could Oettinger's new contract serve as blueprint for Bruins and Swayman?
David Pastrnak isn't the only important young player on the Boston Bruins roster entering the final year of his current contract. Jeremy Swayman is about to begin the last season of his entry-level deal, which carries a salary cap hit of $925,000. The 23-year-old goalie should get a decent-sized raise in his next contract as a restricted free agent, and one extension that could be used as a template for both Swayman's camp and the Bruins is the deal Jake Oettinger just signed with the Dallas Stars.
NBC Sports
Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears
No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Young: Lack of interest as starter is referendum on Jimmy G
If you're Jimmy Garoppolo and not a single NFL team was interested enough to trade for you as their starting quarterback, that can't be a great sign. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Friday to discuss Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain on San Francisco's roster as the backup quarterback to first-year starter Trey Lance and the alarming message the rest of the league has sent him.
NBC Sports
Bills expect Tre’Davious White to play “considerable” number of games
The Bills took all the time they had before making a decision about whether to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the physically unable to perform list before cutting their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but they ultimately chose not to take him off the list. That decision means that...
Comments / 0