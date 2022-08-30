ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury

The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.R. Smith feels he’s been blackballed from the NBA

J.R. Smith played in close to 1,000 NBA games across 16 seasons, was a two-time NBA champion and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2013. He had a full and impressive NBA career. Smith, 36, and now a student and golfer at North Carolina A&T, doesn’t think...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

College football Week 1 odds, best bets and must-watch games

Week 1 of the college football season has arrived, and the schedule makers did not disappoint. This weekend is action packed with excellent matchups from Thursday through Monday, some of them featuring two top 25 ranked teams. The two biggest games on the schedule are No. 5 Notre Dame going...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Draymond Green
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Did RJ Barrett extension set the market for Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole?

Ja Morant got his obvious max rookie contract extension this summer. Zion Williamson and Darius Garland got their slightly less obvious but still very understandable max extensions as well. However, the biggest question marks on the rookie contract extension board remained: the Knicks’ RJ Barrett, the Heat’s Tyler Herro, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Warriors#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#The Denver Nuggets#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#The Eastern Conference
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule

Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident

The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Could Oettinger's new contract serve as blueprint for Bruins and Swayman?

David Pastrnak isn't the only important young player on the Boston Bruins roster entering the final year of his current contract. Jeremy Swayman is about to begin the last season of his entry-level deal, which carries a salary cap hit of $925,000. The 23-year-old goalie should get a decent-sized raise in his next contract as a restricted free agent, and one extension that could be used as a template for both Swayman's camp and the Bruins is the deal Jake Oettinger just signed with the Dallas Stars.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears

No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
NBC Sports

Young: Lack of interest as starter is referendum on Jimmy G

If you're Jimmy Garoppolo and not a single NFL team was interested enough to trade for you as their starting quarterback, that can't be a great sign. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Friday to discuss Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain on San Francisco's roster as the backup quarterback to first-year starter Trey Lance and the alarming message the rest of the league has sent him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy