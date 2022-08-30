David Pastrnak isn't the only important young player on the Boston Bruins roster entering the final year of his current contract. Jeremy Swayman is about to begin the last season of his entry-level deal, which carries a salary cap hit of $925,000. The 23-year-old goalie should get a decent-sized raise in his next contract as a restricted free agent, and one extension that could be used as a template for both Swayman's camp and the Bruins is the deal Jake Oettinger just signed with the Dallas Stars.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO