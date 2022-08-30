The Trojan ID Card is the official name for your UA Little Rock student ID card (note: this card shows your photo, ID number, and library number). You can get your Trojan ID Card at the Information Center, located on the first floor of the Donaghey Student Center (DSC) directly across from the Bookstore. There is no fee to obtain your first card. New Students must be registered for classes prior to making their first Trojan ID.

