ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after botched 49ers trade

After months of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo decided to not yet part ways. Garoppolo has finally spoken out about the decision. Since the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, it was known that Garopollo’s days could be numbered. After the season, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after botched 49ers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face

After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Conner
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt

College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#The Arizona Cardinals#Pff
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles

It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners

Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dolphins coach’s great reaction to Patriots adding Lynn Bowden Jr.

NFL teams seemingly pride themselves on being as secretive as possible, especially with offensive and defensive playbooks. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem to be as protective as other football coaches, though. Miami’s new head coach was asked during a press conference on Thursday if he or the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy