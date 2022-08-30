Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin tourism rebounds into the Labor Day weekend
MILWAUKEE — The highways and byways across the Badger State are likely to be quite busy over the next three days, as the momentum from a busy 2022 will most certainly continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend. “If this past summer season is any indication, it’s going to...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
New Netflix series 'Lost Ollie' features Bernheim Forest's wooden giants
CLERMONT, Ky. — There’s a new Netflix limited series created by Kentuckian and artist getting positive reviews. “Lost Ollie” visits several Kentucky destinations, including Bernheim Forest in Clermont. What You Need To Know. "Lost Ollie" is a limited series on Netflix. Show creator Shannon Tindle is a...
spectrumnews1.com
New loan program will help those wanting to become farmers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Farming is in Amanda Gajdzik’s roots. “My family has always conventionally farmed corn, soybeans, beef cattle and then my husband and I when we started farming developed a bit of a niche market with the apples and peaches,” Gajdzik, owner of Mulberry Orchard, said.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'
KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
Comments / 0