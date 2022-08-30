TheBus on Oʻahu made rides free for a whole week in August. So how did we do? The numbers are in and the city says ridership was better than expected. The Conversation talked to Deputy Transportation Director Jon Nouchi about whether the free rides will translate to a boost in long-term ridership. He also looked ahead to integration with the Honolulu rail, which moved into a key testing phase this week.

