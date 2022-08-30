Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local advocates hope to reduce the stigma around drug overdoses
Dozens of advocates in purple shirts and waving purple flags lined South Beretania Street at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. They hoped to bring attention to the dangers of drug overdoses in the islands and reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths. Kekoa...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Free rides pay off for TheBus; Polio vaccination rates 4th lowest in the nation
Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi reviews results from a week of free TheBus rides and the next phase of rail testing | Full Story. Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Jobs we wish we had (and you will too)
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers Megan Porter and Becky Chong explore the vast array of lava tubes below our feet on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story. Maui-born cartoonist and illustrator R. Kikuo Johnson talks about the decade-long process that went into his new graphic novella, "No One Else" | Full Story.
hawaiipublicradio.org
How many people took advantage of free rides on TheBus?
TheBus on Oʻahu made rides free for a whole week in August. So how did we do? The numbers are in and the city says ridership was better than expected. The Conversation talked to Deputy Transportation Director Jon Nouchi about whether the free rides will translate to a boost in long-term ridership. He also looked ahead to integration with the Honolulu rail, which moved into a key testing phase this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiipublicradio.org
Oʻahu dumps coal, rebounds with oil, longs for solar
AES Hawaiʻi’s coal-fired power plant in Kapolei ceased operations Thursday, marking the end of Oʻahu's 30-year relationship with coal. Coal has been Hawaiʻi’s cheapest source of energy. Lower-cost renewable projects are scheduled to come online in the next two years. But in the meantime, Oʻahu residents are on the hook for higher energy bills as the state burns more expensive petroleum for power.
Comments / 0