SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Bryan K. Douthit was headed eastbound on County Road EW1230, when he ran off the right side of the road, skidded, and rolled his truck 1.5 times before coming to a rest.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO