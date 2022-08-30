Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Three arrested in McAlester drug bust
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust at a McAlester home. The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Mekler, Nicholas Underwood and Cory Weidner were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they recovered half a pound methamphetamine,...
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
Travel trailer burns down in “suspicious” fire, Wilson Fire Dept. says
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A travel trailer burned down Friday morning in Carter County. Wilson fire chief Justin Nipp said his department is still investigating what sparked the blaze. A News 12 reporter observed what appeared to be a total loss at the scene near Dillard Road and Hewitt Street.
Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers. Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago. “I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”. Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a...
Man thrown from vehicle after crash in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in Seminole sent a man to the hospital after he was thrown from his truck. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Bryan K. Douthit was headed eastbound on County Road EW1230, when he ran off the right side of the road, skidded, and rolled his truck 1.5 times before coming to a rest.
