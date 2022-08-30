Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
13abc.com
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said. Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs...
cleveland19.com
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
WTOL-TV
Four arrested following standoff in north Toledo with SWAT Thursday afternoon
Briana McGovern and Brittany Keel, both 24 years old, were arrested and charged with improperly handling firearms. Two juveniles were also involved.
Woman pushes for ‘real investigation’ by Shelby County into shooting death of her brother
SIDNEY — Jessica Colbert is continuing to push for what she calls “a real investigation” in the fatal shooting of her brother, who was killed when the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to force his way through the front door of his former girlfriend’s home in late July.
hometownstations.com
Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director faces second OVI in little more than three months
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has confirmed that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in custody at the Crawford County Jail facing his second OVI charge. Gernert was charged with disorderly conduct in August of 2021 when officers were called to his office and found him intoxicated. In May, he was charged with OVI and refusal to take a breathalyzer. Gernert has a failure to control conviction stemming back to 2014.
huroninsider.com
Man charged with 7th OVI following loud music complaint
SANDUSKY – A 48-year-old man with seven prior OVI convictions was charged with a felony count of OVI on August 27. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the area of Taylor Street and Brown Street for a report of loud music coming from a vehicle.
13abc.com
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
Man suspected of stealing multiple snowmobiles, trailers arrested in Lenawee County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of committing a series of thefts in Monroe County including stealing multiple snowmobiles from a storage facility has been arrested in Lenawee County. After receiving a series of tips from the public, police were able to identify and locate the suspect at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
WTOL-TV
Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
13abc.com
Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Jail was inspected to assess compliance between Aug. 15 through 19. The assessment was based on a group of standards selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio promulgated by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The standards that were focused on include...
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
wktn.com
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
Willard Police Department investigating double homicide on Saturday morning
Two people were found dead inside of a residence in Willard on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from Willard Police Department.
1 in custody after incident in Norwalk
Huron County Emergency Management Agency is setting the record straight on an incident in Norwalk.
WTOL-TV
Two men charged with murder from late July shooting in central Toledo
Steven Weaver, 22, and Demond Allen, 21, have been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Catherine Craig. Their whereabouts are not known.
Comments / 0