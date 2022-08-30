Read full article on original website
B. Hansen
4d ago
Is it the B.R.I.A.N or B.R.A.I.N.??? The author of the article can't seem to keep it straight. Must be why he "attended" UNM and not "graduated" UNM. smh.
2
Millions in Cash & Fentanyl Has Been Seized during a Thursday Raid in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Police Dog Is Recovering after Being Stabbed in the Neck While on DutyDaniella CressmanBernalillo County, NM
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
A Blaze Displaced 31 Residents at Southeast Albuquerque ApartmentsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
SFNF giving out free firewood permits
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
KRQE News 13
Hispano Chamber of Commerce reveals September schedule
The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is involved in a bunch of events this month. Chief Operating Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by to talk about these upcoming events. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce holds these events to support new and existing businesses. “These ambassadors are the most active and great...
75% of Albuquerque APS students not proficient in math – where Albuquerque students stand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and teachers have speculated for years about the effect the pandemic had on school kids’ learning. Now, the first statewide test results since the pandemic are in, and for the state’s largest school district, the numbers may be eye-opening for many. New data from the New Mexico Public Education Department shows […]
New Mexico Harvest Wine Festival returns for end-of-summer celebrations
Tickets for the festival range from $10 to $65.
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open
A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
Santa Fe Reporter
‘90s-Themed Zozobra Brings Hella Crowd
An unfaithful boyfriend’s shirt. A bra from a breast cancer survivor. The Art of the Deal by Donald Trump. These were just a few of the items attendees at the 98th Burning of Will Shuster’s Zozobra brought to burn in the hours leading up to the annual conflagration of woe.
newmexiconewsport.com
Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
Millions in Cash & Fentanyl Has Been Seized during a Thursday Raid in Albuquerque, New Mexico
"Federal agents recovered up to $4 million in bulk cash, hand grenades and more than a million Fentanyl pills during one of 16 predawn raids Thursday morning in the South Valley and elsewhere in the city, according to federal records unsealed this morning in federal court in Albuquerque." —Colleen Heild.
KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Albuquerque
Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
KOAT 7
Disabled Albuquerque veterans live next to condemned home taken over by homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a warm breezy afternoon on Chama Street in Albuquerque, two disabled veterans reminisce about their time serving our country. “I joined the Navy so I would not get shot at. Six months into my service, I'm getting shot at,” Stephen Hensley said. But quickly...
rrobserver.com
Affordable homes getting harder to find in Rio Rancho
New homes seem to be completed daily, with these awaiting roofing work in Broadmoor Heights, between Idalia Road and Paseo del Volcan, with Pulte Homes the builder. (Gary Herron/Observer) Once heralded as the ideal place for a young family or newlyweds seeking their first home — avoiding high prices in...
Ankle GPS tracking device found cut and abandoned in Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You […]
Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
Albuquerque sandwich shop employees attacked after asking loiterers to leave
The owners of Yeller Sub on Montgomery said the three people became aggressive after they were asked to leave the property just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
