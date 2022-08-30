ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 4

B. Hansen
4d ago

Is it the B.R.I.A.N or B.R.A.I.N.??? The author of the article can't seem to keep it straight. Must be why he "attended" UNM and not "graduated" UNM. smh.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

SFNF giving out free firewood permits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Hispano Chamber of Commerce reveals September schedule

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is involved in a bunch of events this month. Chief Operating Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by to talk about these upcoming events. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce holds these events to support new and existing businesses. “These ambassadors are the most active and great...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Renewable Energy
Santa Fe Reporter

‘90s-Themed Zozobra Brings Hella Crowd

An unfaithful boyfriend’s shirt. A bra from a breast cancer survivor. The Art of the Deal by Donald Trump. These were just a few of the items attendees at the 98th Burning of Will Shuster’s Zozobra brought to burn in the hours leading up to the annual conflagration of woe.
SANTA FE, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Albuquerque

Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Affordable homes getting harder to find in Rio Rancho

New homes seem to be completed daily, with these awaiting roofing work in Broadmoor Heights, between Idalia Road and Paseo del Volcan, with Pulte Homes the builder. (Gary Herron/Observer) Once heralded as the ideal place for a young family or newlyweds seeking their first home — avoiding high prices in...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy