Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete Deputy Mayor resigns after being accused of bullying
Stephanie Owens was initially placed on leave but chose to resign. Now, her accuser says she’ll consider returning. St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens resigned following allegations of bullying from the city’s former communications director. Owens chose to resign Friday after Mayor Ken Welch put her on leave...
floridapolitics.com
Sandy Freedman to host Charlie Crist for Tampa fundraiser
Crist will need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tampa’s first woman Mayor Sandy Freedman is set to host gubernatorial Democratic nominee Charlie Crist for a fundraising event in Tampa in late September. Freedman, who served as Tampa’s Mayor from 1986-1995, will join...
floridapolitics.com
As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak
Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
floridapolitics.com
I-Drive group launches campaign for Sunshine Corridor passenger rail project
It’s an idea to link SunRail commuter trains, Brightline intercity trains, Orlando Airport, I-Drive, maybe Tampa. Orlando and International Drive area businesses are launching a campaign to promote a plan to connect the City Beautiful’s SunRail and Brightline stops with a passenger line. The proposal is to develop...
Comments / 0