Cartier is known the world over for its extraordinary jewelry designs, but it has also long been a supporter and promoter of culture and the arts. For the second year in a row, the French house is sponsoring the Venice Film Festival, staging a virtual reality opera titled Eugenie’s Tears, written by actor Melanie Laurent, a concert by the Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, and promoting a series of art dialogues and master classes with the likes of composer Alexandre Desplat, who created soundtracks for films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The King’s Speech. In addition, Cartier is displaying iconic pieces worn by legendary silver screen stars like Grace Kelly, Gloria Swanson, and María Félix in its Venetian boutique. “The way we approach art and culture at Cartier is by connecting the dots, and Venice is a good reflection of our approach,” said senior vice president and chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez about the diversity of offerings. “There are always multiple cultural dimensions in everything we do. And, of course, there’s the red carpet.”

