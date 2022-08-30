Read full article on original website
All the Times Gigi & Bella Hadid Conquered the Catwalk Together
Ever since Gigi Hadid made her fashion week debut in 2014 and Bella Hadid followed in 2015, the supermodel sisters have walked countless fashion shows. But they’re far from a package deal. The sisters have carved out their own unique careers (not to mention their own increasingly distinct senses of style), and even when they are cast in a show, it’s rare for them to actually appear together. Any good fashion show producer knows it’s best to space your superstar models out a bit for maximum impact. In fact, it’s not uncommon for one sister to open the show, only for the other Hadid to close it out.
Emma Chamberlain Makes Her Venice Film Festival Debut in Cartier
Cartier is known the world over for its extraordinary jewelry designs, but it has also long been a supporter and promoter of culture and the arts. For the second year in a row, the French house is sponsoring the Venice Film Festival, staging a virtual reality opera titled Eugenie’s Tears, written by actor Melanie Laurent, a concert by the Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, and promoting a series of art dialogues and master classes with the likes of composer Alexandre Desplat, who created soundtracks for films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The King’s Speech. In addition, Cartier is displaying iconic pieces worn by legendary silver screen stars like Grace Kelly, Gloria Swanson, and María Félix in its Venetian boutique. “The way we approach art and culture at Cartier is by connecting the dots, and Venice is a good reflection of our approach,” said senior vice president and chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez about the diversity of offerings. “There are always multiple cultural dimensions in everything we do. And, of course, there’s the red carpet.”
Sydney Sweeney Channels La Dolce Vita at Her First Venice Film Festival
It’s time-old tradition for the stars of the Venice Film Festival to arrive via water taxi, and those who’ve touched down at its 79th edition include a newbie who’s taken a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book and recognized the potential for a photo op on the level of a red carpet. Sydney Sweeney was oozing Venetian glamour from the moment she was spotted floating towards the Lido di Venezia on Thursday. She was accompanied by her stylist, Molly Dickinson, who made it no mystery why Sweeney is Tory Burch’s latest muse. The 24-year-old actor embraced the brand by dressing in it from head to toe, casually draping a cardigan over her shoulders and soaking in the Italian sun in white belted short shorts.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After First Solo Skydiving Jump
Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star with nearly 100,000 followers and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist in 2017, died on Aug. 27 after her first solo skydiving jump when her main parachute failed to open in time. According to multiple reports, Tanya had taken one skydiving course, which made her...
Bella and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Differing Personal Styles at the US Open
Though Gigi and Bella Hadid seem to have a great relationship, which involves working together, socializing together, and everything in between, like any good sister duo, they couldn’t be more different when it comes to their style. Our Depop queen, Bella, loves to push the boundaries with her looks, styling unexpected pieces together and always throwing her favorite Y2K aesthetic in the mix. Her big sis, meanwhile, goes for a much more modern, sleek look, and is a bit more trend-focused. Well, the contrast has never been more on display than when the duo attended the US Open together on Wednesday night.
