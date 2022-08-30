Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
FOX Sports
Why Joe Flacco compares Jets receiver Elijah Moore to Steve Smith
The New York Jets have a true veteran at the receiver position: Corey Davis. But they also have a de-facto veteran, a wily and savvy route-runner whose game is so smooth that it seemed at training camp that he'd been in the NFL for years. Elijah Moore has only spent...
FOX Sports
Cowboys could get offensive line boost with Jason Peters
The dream of adding some offensive line help is alive and well at The Star. As the Dallas Cowboys continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of Week 1, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is at the team's facility for a physical. Meetings about a potential deal are expected to follow.
FOX Sports
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Bijan Robinson rule Week 1
It's never too early to monitor the chase for the Heisman Trophy, especially when last year's winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is back in action and appearing bent on defending his crown. If Young were to repeat, he would be only the second player to do so, joining Ohio State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon
Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent of defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
FOX Sports
Michigan defense shines as Wolverines QB battle rages on
Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense, as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday. The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
FOX Sports
Bears GM Poles not ruling out long-term contract with Smith
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles remains optimistic the team can agree to a long-term contract with Roquan Smith and repair their relationship after the star linebacker requested a trade. “First of all, he’s a good player,” Poles said Thursday. “That’s never changed. And he’s a good dude. I have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
FOX Sports
The Broncos committed to Russell Wilson. How can they build around him?
When Russell Wilson uttered the catchphrase at his introductory press conference with the Broncos, the football world assumed that the partnership between the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the three-time Super Bowl-winning franchise would eventually become a "forever" relationship. With the Broncos agreeing to a five-year, $245 million contract extension...
FOX Sports
All eyes on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman this season
Marcus Freeman shot through the door line a cannon, pumping both hands in the air and letting out a scream of joy as his players rose to their feet to celebrate with their new head coach. Just three days after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, Freeman, who served...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Titans make Derrick Henry highest-paid running back
The Tennessee Titans have reworked superstar running back Derrick Henry's contract, making him the highest-paid player at the position for the 2022 NFL season. Henry's salary jumps from $12 million to $14 million, NFL Network reported. Ezekiel Elliott ($12.4 million), Alvin Kamara ($11.5 million), Dalvin Cook ($8.9 million) and Joe...
FOX Sports
Raiders DE Crosby bracing for fatherhood ahead of season
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Maxx Crosby's nickname is “Mad Maxx,” an apt description given his play since the defensive end was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. His 25 sacks and 57 quarterback hits are both tied for 17th in the...
FOX Sports
Giants have issues at wide receiver going into the season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a lot of talented wide receivers and just as many issues at the position with the regular season fast approaching. The biggest concerns start with the guys who are expected to deliver the most in Brian Daboll's new offense: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Clemson-Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second game of college football's Week 1 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff. The game will be played at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. So although the two teams aren't meeting at the Yellow Jackets' Bobby Dodd Stadium, the No. 4 Tigers will meet the Yellow Jackets in their home city.
FOX Sports
Florida upsets No. 7 Utah 29-26 | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses the Florida Gators' upset victory over No. 7 Utah Utes in Gainesville. He discusses the all-around great performance by QB Anthony Richardson in the victory with 168 passing yards, 104 yards rushing and three total TDs.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Utah State-Alabama
Some bettors are very vested in the Utah State Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide game on Saturday night. Those gamblers took a flyer on the Aggies upsetting Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, then running the table in the Mountain West Conference to position Utah State for a College Football Playoff bid. The early Utah State bettors stand to win $1 million (on a $1,000 bet) if the Aggies claim the natty.
FOX Sports
Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday. Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.
FOX Sports
Marlins aim to break slide in matchup with the Braves
Miami Marlins (55-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2...
Comments / 0