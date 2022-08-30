ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Final: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7

Louisville never led and was never really in the game, as the Cardinals struggled mightily on both sides of the line. Syracuse offense totaled 449 yards, while its defense kept Louisville to just 334 yards. UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham was 16 of 22 for 152 yards and two interceptions. Complete...
SYRACUSE, NY
