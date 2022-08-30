Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Is the $299 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G the flagship killer of 2022?
Samsung's Galaxy A lineup of smartphones has never been about the glitz and glamour. Instead, they're just well-rounded, thoughtfully assembled handsets that deliver most of what the more-expensive phones offer -- for a fraction of the cost. That holds true with the newly released Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The device...
ZDNet
Apple's iPhone 14 event will be Sept. 7. Here's what to expect and how to watch
Ready to upgrade your iPhone? Can you wait a couple more days? It would be a good idea for you, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an in-person event. This is the first in-person event for Apple since the pandemic forced companies to do only virtual events.
ZDNet
Three things I love about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and two things I wish were better)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a worthy successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And while it's still an expensive entry into Samsung's high-end foldable experience, it's a multitasking powerhouse that's left to compete with itself. Review: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-priced ticket to productivity heaven.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8 ways to get the most out of the cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just one of the company's latest smartphones to feature a foldable display. But unlike the Z Fold 4, which has a large display on the front, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch screen on the front of the phone. The cover screen is...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro is down $350 in Woot's computer blowout
The Labor Day celebration is only a few days away and ahead of the event, Woot is offering a great deal on a 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Pro. As part of the Amazon-owned company's Computer End of Summer Blowout, Woot is offering a $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Pro laptop, or 27% off its typical list price. Instead of paying $1299, you can pick one up for $949 in a time-limited deal.
ZDNet
Hackers gained access to Samsung customer data
Hackers gained access to Samsung's US systems and stole customer information, the mobile phone giant said Friday. The cybersecurity breach took place in late July, and by August 4, Samsung discovered that customer information was taken. The hackers didn't gain access to Social Security numbers, or credit card or debit...
ZDNet
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
There are many reasons to record a phone call on your iPhone and so few ways to do it. While it is reassuring that Apple prioritizes customer privacy, the company's dedication to it makes it difficult to record a call. Before you record a phone call from your iPhone, there...
ZDNet
How to use Low Power Mode in MacOS Monterey
MacOS Monterey brought a fair number of improvements to the platform. One of the more important updates for those who need to eke out as much battery life as possible is called Low Power Mode. For anyone who uses an iPhone (sorry… Android person here), you'll already be familiar with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Hisense's 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon
Been eyeing a new TV this Labor Day? Hisense just made it cheaper to get a top quality model for under $1,000. Right now, if you add it to your Amazon cart, you can score the U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV for only $949, saving you $450. This...
ZDNet
The $499 2022 Motorola Edge is officially available from T-Mobile
A couple of weeks ago, I flew out to New York to the 2022 Motorola Edge smartphone. At the time, Motorola didn't have any available information about the phone other than that it would be available directly from T-Mobile for $498in the coming weeks. For those intrigued by the sub-$500...
ZDNet
Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank, hands on: A versatile and portable charger for multiple devices
Baseus calls the $100 Blade 100W Power Bank 'notebook thin'. That depends on your notebook -- at 18mm (0.7in.), it's thinner than a Surface Book or Surface Laptop Studio, but quite a bit thicker than a MacBook Air or Surface Laptop. Still, it's thinner than other battery banks we've tested,...
ZDNet
CamelCase, Initialcaps, or ALLCAPS: How text replacement tools can help you get brand names right
Writing is a necessary part of many folks' jobs. Whether it's internal memos, emails, proposals, or articles, a whole lot of us have to tickle those keys on a daily basis to produce work-related prose. One natural side-effect of writing for work is that you often have to use brand...
ZDNet
Former Windows user experience chief has issues with the Windows 11 Start menu
Jensen Harris, the former director of user experience (UX) at Microsoft, has taken issue with the design of Windows 11's Start menu – the flagship of Microsoft's UX. Harris, who played a key role in the design of the Windows 8 Start menu with touch-friendly tiles, reckons the Windows 11 Start menu has confusing elements and distractions and even makes it look like his PC is "infected by a virus."
ZDNet
How to use the Quick Note app in MacOS Monterey
MacOS Monterey introduced many new features that help make your experience as productive and efficient as possible. Even the simplest task gets a very handy tweak to improve its efficiency. That task is note-taking. Let's face it, we all need to jot down notes. Once upon a time that meant...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows PC
If you're like me, you've probably snapped thousands of photos on your iPhone over the years. But now you want to copy them onto your computer for editing or just for safekeeping. No problem; there are a number of ways to do this. You can simply plug your iPhone into...
ZDNet
How to share your location on iPhone (and do it safely)
Beyond just meeting up with friends, sharing your iPhone's location can help you find your phone if you lose it. It can also help keep you safe in potentially dangerous situations, like when meeting a seller from an online marketplace. Plus, with many parents sending their kids off to college for the first time this fall, using it the right way can be an option to help put minds at ease this back to school season.
ZDNet
Skip the eye strain and get one of these curved monitors for your office
Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.
ZDNet
VMware looks to tap growing APAC need for multi-cloud management
The next phase of cloud development will revolve around multi-cloud management and security, as businesses in Asia-Pacific want options but struggle to cope with the complexities of managing different platforms. Vendors such as VMware are hoping to step in and help customers do so with a range of products. While...
ZDNet
How to unsend an email in Gmail
Admit it: You rarely proofread emails and every once in a while (or very often) that typo seems to just mock you as it sits in your Sent folder. There's just something about hitting the Send button that makes you feel so productive, even if it means you didn't spell productive right in your actual email. (Believe me, I've been there.)
ZDNet
Get a lifetime of Microsoft Windows, Office, and Teams training for just $60
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The Windows operating system is stronger than ever, with the number of users still growing alongside amount of time users spend on their computers. As a result, the demand for Windows professionals has increased, making it a great career choice. Right now, you can get a lifetime of Microsoft training with the Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle for only $59.
Comments / 0