Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a […]
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
WECT
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
WECT
Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit
BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit. Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway as they investigated complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the area. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to collide into two police vehicles, hitting one.
WMBF
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
WECT
Chadbourn Police arrest two suspects connected to breaking and entering investigation
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Chadbourn police have arrested two suspects after receiving multiple reports of motor vehicle breaking and entering. Multiple residents reported during the night and early morning of August 22 that vehicles that were left unlocked had been broken into. With public assistance and surveillance footage, the Chadbourn...
WECT
Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school, police chief says; student arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another is hurt after a fight ended in a stabbing at an Onslow County high school, according to the chief of the Jacksonville Police Department. In a news conference around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said it started...
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WECT
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
WECT
Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WECT
Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine. The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County. Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
