Southport, NC

WBTW News13

Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
WECT

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
myhorrynews.com

Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating

A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
WMBF

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
WECT

Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit. Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway as they investigated complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the area. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to collide into two police vehicles, hitting one.
WECT

Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
WECT

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WECT

Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
myhorrynews.com

Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting

A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
WECT

Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of...
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
WECT

Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WECT

Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine. The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County. Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
