ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hot Film Package: Farah Nabulsi-Directed Palestine-Shot Drama ‘The Teacher’ Ready For Fall Market

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9bmg_0hbPnBqo00

EXCLUSIVE : There will be plenty of promising acquisition titles at Venice and Toronto, but here’s an intriguing one that wrapped too late for festival consideration that will be introduced to buyers in the fall market by CAA Media Finance.

The Teacher is a drama inspired by true events, set and shot in Palestine. The film marks the feature debut of British-Palestinian writer-director Farah Nabulsi, who was Oscar nominated and won the BAFTA for her short The Present . She didn’t choose an easy path for her first feature, which she scripted and which stars Imogen Poots, Saleh Bakri, Stanley Townsend, Paul Herzberg and Andrea Irvine. One to watch is Palestinian newcomer Mohamed Abdel Rahman.

Devastated by the loss of his teenage son, The Teacher follows a Palestinian school teacher Basem El-Saleh (Bakri) who struggles to reconcile his risky commitment to political resistance with the chance of a new relationship with a volunteer worker (Poots).

“The story covers the universal themes of love and loss and guilt and revenge,” Nabulsi told Deadline. “If I want to go to the inspiration, there would be numerous real life stories that I’ve come across during my travels and trips to Palestine as well as the story of Gilad Shalit. He was an abducted IDF soldier and I remember there were negotiations for an exchange of over a thousand Palestinian prisoners for him. I remember thinking, what an imbalance in the value of human life. Maybe that’s at the heart of the problem. If you don’t value others as you value yourself or your own, maybe that’s why you can’t seem to see the humanity in the other. But on the individual level, to that soldier’s parents or his loved ones, the love and loss are the same. What would anyone value what their child means? What’s interesting to me is the universality of how on the individual level as human beings we love and cherish, whether it’s our children or loved ones regardless of race, religion and political affinities. It’s an amalgamation of stories I’ve come across if you like over the years that inspired this story.”

Nabulsi said that shooting the film in occupied Palestine was a challenge, but she took to heart an option not open to many other filmmakers of Palestinian descent.

“In the creation of the state of Israel in 1948 and then of course 1967 as well, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled,” Nabulsi said. “So, they physically don’t hold a Palestinian passport and many don’t hold even an international passport. So, they might be refugees in Lebanon and Syria, in Jordan. Of course, many refugees are inside Palestine as well and now of course they’ve got their descendants. You’re looking at about six million refugees. A lot of them don’t hold passports, let alone a Palestinian passport and Israel refuses the right of return for those refugees into Palestine. So, unless you have a Palestinian passport or an international passport, you cannot actually enter Palestine as a Palestinian. So, filmmakers who were born for example in Lebanon, there’s no way they can enter to make a film.”

Shooting there wasn’t easy.

“It was three grueling months,” Nabulsi said, “the emotional, physical, mental exhaustion of filmmaking regardless. I feel like I’ve come out of a battle to be honest. It was overwhelming. I did contemplate the path of least resistance, like doing it in Jordan or a different location. But I thought it a privilege to be able to actually enter Palestine and make a film in Palestine, which many Palestinian filmmakers can’t. So, there are Palestinians in diaspora, let’s say, who literally cannot even if they wanted to. In my case, I can enter. So, I felt there was a responsibility there and I also felt the authenticity of the topography, whether it’s the landscapes, the accents, the dialect, everything, and you don’t have to fake it. It’s there. It’s real and it would have been such a shame to forego that side of things.”

That meant making allowances for situations that could feel dangerous.

“In that sense, you just don’t know necessarily how long you can be shooting uninterrupted,” she said. “Towards the end of the shoot, bombs started falling on Gaza again, and we’re looking at around something like 45 people killed, of which 16 were children. This is while we’re filming. We were filming in the Nablus area and during the period of filming there were Israeli military in the city. One night we were shooting what was supposed to be a somewhat humorous scene, and the next morning we woke up to being informed that four hours after we wrapped, two kilometers from where we were, they had blown up a house where some sort of resistance fighters had taken refuge, and people had been killed. It’s a kind of a very bizarre reality that you’re filming in, and of course at some point, production was discussing look, should we continue? Should we stop? Is it safe? Are we going to film somewhere else and be able to cross through those checkpoints?”

Driving to set and seeing a family standing outside their home that had just been bulldozed was a daunting sight.

“There’s the ugly reality of the environment that you have to consider in the process and even if you cocoon yourself, which we tried to do, one minute from where we literally were shooting and also where we were staying a house was demolished halfway through our shoot,” she said. “And so, on my way to production I see a family on the side of the road with carts full of stuff and a demolished house. It was so stressful, beyond the filmmaking, which was already stressful because the temperatures were ridiculous. Every day was around 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Tempers rise and IQs fall  when you’re already hot and miserable.

“Even the prep was stress filled, because this film does involve a teenage boy and his struggles and his losses, as well as well as the teacher’s loss of his own son,” she said. “In the first two weeks of prep alone, seven teenage boys were killed. It’s like you’re making fiction if you like but very much based in reality and there were dozens of trees burnt by illegal Israeli settlers in the village this story is set in, and that settler violence was taking place in real time as well as in the story as well.”

Nabulsi believes the struggles are made worthwhile by the ability to show conditions in Palestine, and the difficult politics that come from the antagonism and mistrust by both sides.

“For me it comes to the root of the story itself that I wrote,” she said. “I’ve been living and breathing it for the last couple of years, and then had the privilege of filming it, and I think it comes down to justice and injustice. When people suffer gross injustice, and again, you can go to the individual or you can go to the collective of gross injustice, there is a deep pain and frustration when you have no recourse. And if your recourse to justice is the very people who are dealing out that injustice, you’ve got a huge problem. Personally, I very much I believe in a one state solution, with freedom and equality for all. I know a lot of people will go, hold on. That’s impossible. I think you have to have the will, but look at apartheid South Africa and where they are today. Is it perfect? No, but it is how it is today. Germany in the 1940s and Germany today. We can go as far back as the European slavery in America and where we are today. Is it perfect? Is there so much more work to be done? Of course, but everything is possible, if you have the will and I do think that things cannot continue as they are. Having really spent a lot of time there, I feel it really needs to change because it is an apartheid system. Jimmy Carter said it in 2006. Palestinians have been saying it for a while. Human rights Watch and Amnesty International confirmed it recently. It is, and that’s just not right.”

The film was lead produced by Cocoon Films and Native Liberty Productions. CAA Media Finance will handle U.S. sales and Wild Bunch International will be responsible for the rest of the world.

Wild Bunch co-founder Vincent Maraval said of Nabulsi’s feature debut: “We were highly impressed by Nabulsi directorial debut short The Present , that won the BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar in 2021. When we read the script for The Teacher , it confirmed to us that Nabulsi will be a voice that matters in the world cinema stage for the future. Her way of tackling a very difficult issue and turn it into a mechanism of psychological suspense is the kind of cinematographic skill we admire at Wild Bunch.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice

It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
MOVIES
Deadline

Leading Media Agencies Left Frustrated By “Unprecedented” New Red Carpet & Press Conference Restrictions At Venice Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Leading media agencies Getty, AP and Reuters held impromptu talks with the Venice Film Festival yesterday over “unprecedented” new restrictions on them at red carpets and in press conferences. We understand the agencies have been left frustrated by new broadcast regulations which limit the footage they’re able to use from the red carpet to 90 seconds and their ability to film at press conferences at all. The restrictions are in place for all accredited TV media, not only agencies, so every broadcaster accredited on the red carpet has had to sign a waiver to gain access. The agencies, which perform a vital function...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice: Film Festival Execs Urge Support For Jafar Panahi, Motaz Atowab, Çiğdem Mater & Filmmakers Under Attack Around The World

A panel of international figures joined forces today at the Venice Festival to pledge their support for filmmakers suffering oppression, harassment and imprisonment around the world. Participants in the panel included the Director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera, Vanja Kalurdjercic (Croatia, Director of the Rotterdam International Film Festival), Sinem Sakaoglu (Turkey, director), Orwa Nyrabia (Director of the Amsterdam Documentary Film Festival), Mike Downey (President of the European Film Academy) and Kaveh Farnam (Iran, producer). Vania Kaludjercic gave the context for the founding two years ago of the International Coalition Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR), arising out of a shared concern for independent storytellers whose lives and livelihoods at risk. In those two...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Buzz Debut ‘Blue Jean’ Sells To The UK For Film Constellation

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off multiple rave reviews last night, we can reveal that Altitude has secured UK and Ireland distribution rights to writer-director Georgia Oakley’s buzzy Venice, Toronto and London Film Festival-bound drama Blue Jean from London and Paris-based Film Constellation. Starring rising Brit actress Rosy McEwen (Vesper), the debut film will premiere tomorrow [Saturday September 3] in the Venice Days competition, before playing at Toronto and then getting its UK premiere at the London Film Festival where it will compete for the Sutherland Award for Directorial Debut. The feature is set against the backdrop of late 1980s England with Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imogen Poots
Person
Saleh Bakri
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Gilad Shalit
Deadline

International Insider: Battle Of The Prequels; Venice Kicks Off; London Lineup

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here with your weekly runthrough of the biggest news as prequels launch and Venice gets underway. Do read on. Rings Vs Thrones Goes Global One prequel to rule them all: Two of the biggest tentpoles of all time are about to lock horns and this is going to be fun. It’s hard to tell if Amazon Prime Video and HBO set out to do this but when the highly-anticipated most expensive TV show of all time, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, drops in dozens of territories today it will come just a fortnight after Game of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?

Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido legend Catherine Deneuve, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Producer 101 Studios And TV Personality Jill Martin Throw Hat Into Shopping Ring With ShopTheScenes.com

Yellowstone production company 101 Studios and TV personality Jill Martin are teaming to launch ShopTheScenes.com, a platform enabling viewers to purchase clothes and other goods seen on popular shows. Along with Yellowstone, Netflix’s Emily in Paris will be featured in the new initiative at launch, with other new and classic titles to follow. A projected 25 shows will soon be announced as participating in ShopTheScenes in 2023, the venture partners said. Sometimes called “t-commerce,” the notion of enabling shopping as part of the viewing experience has been a brass ring the entertainment business and consumer brands have reached for over the past...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Entertain#Palestinian People#Short Film#Palestinian Refugees#Apartheid South Africa#Hot Film Package#Caa Media Finance#British Palestinian#Bafta#Idf
Deadline

Broadcast Networks Pass On Carrying Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech — Update

UPDATE, 5 PM PT: Broadcast networks passed on carrying Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, as the president cast MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy. ABC ran Press Your Luck, CBS went with a Young Sheldon rerun and NBC with a Law & Order replay. CNN and MSNBC carried the address, as did news division streaming channels, but Fox News stuck with Tucker Carlson and his critique of the speech as it was happening. Biden, appearing against the backdrop of Independence Hall, argued that MAGA Republicans were embracing extremism “They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” Biden said. Earlier,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Caught On The Fly: News Anchor Swallows Insect During Live Broadcast – Video

Talk about poise. Farah Nasser, a host on Canada’s Global News, kept on track after swallowing a wayward bug during a live broadcast. “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” she later tweeted, alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.” Nasser was talking about flooding in Pakistan when the incident happened. After a grimace and a quick throat-clearing, she resumed as though nothing had happened. “I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat as I finished that introduction,” she told CNN in an interview. CNN anchors Victbugor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota appreciated the professionalism required, with Camerota...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Venice Review: Rachid Hami’s ‘For My Country’

“Candy is better in France,” says a small boy to his brother in a flashback scene in For My Country (Pour La France), Rachid Hami’s personal drama premiering in Horizons at the Venice Film Festival. The boy’s Algerian family is considering moving to France, and his simplistic response sums up his innocent, optimistic view of his new home. But — as we have already discovered — France will bring tragedy to the family in this moving account based on Hami’s memories of his late younger brother. As a young adult, Aïssa (Shaïn Boumedine) has enlisted in the prestigious military academy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Director Peter Jackson Bests Judd Apatow, Amy Poehler For Emmy Directing Win

The Beatles: Get Back director Peter Jackson overcame formidable competition from some Hollywood heavyweights tonight to claim the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. His rivals for the honor included Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio for George Carlin’s American Dream, Amy Poehler for Lucy and Desi, W. Kamau Bell for We Need to Talk About Cosby, and Andrew Rossi for The Andy Warhol Diaries. It was Jackson’s second win of the night at the Creative Arts Ceremony in Los Angeles, after The Beatles: Get Back won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series (the latter award went to Jackson, Paul McCartney, Ringo...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Deadline

Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy

Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Empire Of Light’ Telluride Review: Olivia Colman Is Incandescent In Sam Mendes’ Touching Ode To Movie Theatres

Like other filmmakers of recent years such as Alfonso Cuaron with Roma, Paulo Sorrentino with The Hand Of God, and Kenneth Branagh with Belfast, Sam Mendes is in a mood to explore his own memories of his formative years, but unlike those films, he doesn’t put his younger self at the center of the story, but he does put his own experience of seeing movies in theatres right up front. But make no mistake, this is decidedly not the lovingly sentimental Cinema Paradiso, but rather a film that is, at least in part, a valentine to moviegoing in a world of increasing tension and racial strife, a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Wildside’s Mario Gianani Talks ‘L’Immensità’ Journey, Complex ‘Limonov’ Shoot, Benefits Of Being In The Fremantle Fold – Venice QA

Mario Gianani, CEO of Fremantle’s Rome-based The Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend production powerhouse Wildside, is enjoying a high-profile time on the international film festival circuit this year. The producer, whose earlier feature film credits include Marco Bellocchio’s Vincere (2009) and Bernardo Bertolucci’s Io E Te (2012), was at Cannes this May with Belgian directorial duo Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s Jury Prize winner The Eight Mountains. He is now at Venice with a quartet of Italian titles: Emanuele Crialese’s Golden Lion contender L’Immensità, Paolo Virzì’s Out of Competition title Siccità (Dry) and first features Amanda and Ghost Night. Deadline talked...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Night’ Producer Mammoth Pictures Launches Screenplay Competition, Winner Will Get Feature Produced

EXCLUSIVE: Mammoth Pictures has announced that it’s bringing back its Mammoth Pictures Screenplay Competition, for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Mammoth looks with its competition to discover and support emerging writers, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. The competition is unique in that the Grand Prize-winning screenwriter will have their screenplay developed, financed and produced as a feature-length film by Mammoth Pictures, with the screenwriter receiving a standard pay scale. Mammoth Pictures has partnered with Coverfly for the first time this season to accept submissions for the competition on their platform, which can be entered now. Mammoth’s new Head of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Steve James’ ‘A Compassionate Spy’

Given the fragile state of world peace at the moment, it seems like a good time for the latest film from Hoop Dreams director Steve James, a piece of little-known history from the cold war that could potentially have devastating consequences today. Sadly, James’ Venice Film Festival out of competition title A Compassionate Spy just doesn’t deliver the drama and tension you might expect from the high-stakes story of a mild-mannered American scientist who passed sensitive nuclear secrets to the Russians out of a mixture of idealism and naivety. The subject is Harvard graduate Theodore “Ted” Hall, who, at 18, became...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Greenlights Film Adaptation Of Ann-Helén Laestadius Novel ‘Stolen’

Netflix is adapting Ann-Helén Laestadius novel Stolen, in which a young woman struggles to defend her indigenous heritage, into a film. Shooting will begin in Sapmi (formerly known as Lapland) next year, with Elle Márjá Eira directing and Peter Biro writing. Award-winning writer Laestadius will exec produce. Airing in 2024, the film will portray a young woman’s struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation. Published last year to critical acclaim, the novel was praised for laying bare the tensions...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Venice Review: Georgia Oakley’s ‘Blue Jean’

A lesbian gym teacher navigates Margaret Thatcher’s Britain under the “Section 28” law in Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley’s debut feature premiering in the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival. While it was featured in the recent documentary Rebel Dykes, the impact of Section 28 has rarely been shown on screen, especially from a female perspective, helping to make Blue Jean a refreshing and educational watch. Section 28 was a 1988-2003 law introduced by Prime Minster Thatcher’s Conservative government, banning local authorities from “promoting homosexuality” in the UK. Protests were rife, but many gay women and men felt compelled...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Romain Gavras’ ‘Athena’

Designed as something akin to a Greek tragedy for today’s moment, Venice Film Festival Competition title Athena is a torrent, an inundation, a cascade of rage, fury and frustration over the realities of life for a particular group of French families. Such conditions exist in most societies, some more dire than others, but here the wages of pent-up anger are presented with a single-minded intensity and extended duration that would be hard to exceed. Following in the powerful wake of the 2019 Oscar-nominated sensation Les Misérables, which was also set in a teeming eastern suburb of Paris rarely seen by outsiders,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

118K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy