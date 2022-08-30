Photos: Brutal heat wave bears down on Southern California

A padddle baorder in the San Pedro marina under a smoky sunset, due to the wildfires in Southern California (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Labor Day will be sweltering, with hot conditions continuing through Wednesday or Thursday.

Highs between 105 and 110 degrees are expected across broad swaths of the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as communities in lower mountain elevations, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

The weather service is forecasting heat advisories and excessive heat warnings through Tuesday and is warning against heat illness .

People crowd the beach as fog drifts ashore at sunset at Huntington Beach on Monday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets behind an oil drilling platform off the coast of Huntington Beach on Monday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A beachgoer drags a cooler across the sand at Huntington Beach on Monday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Bill Morris of Wilmington takes his dinghy for a paddle at Cabrillo Way Marina on Labor Day. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Blanca Herrera of Compton sunbathes on a boat in San Pedro on Monday as temperatures soar. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Craig Sylve of Long Beach carries a bag of ice on his head at Cabrillo Way Marina in San Pedro on Labor Day. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Carlos De Jesus, 10, plays the trumpet with the Harry Bridges Marching Bulldogs in the Labor Day parade in Wilmington. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Runners complete "Conquer the Bridge 13," the annual 5.3-mile run-walk across the Vincent Thomas Bridge, on Labor Day. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Iliana Guardado, 3, covers her ear as the Labor Day parade passes on Avalon Boulevard in Wilmington. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

A pedestrian with a cool drink walks along Melrose Avenue on Friday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

USC wide receiver Mario Williams cools off in the mist of a sideline fan during the Trojans' home opener against Rice at the Coliseum. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aaron Zaretsky reacts as he stands under a water jet in the splash pad at Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park on Saturday in Ontario. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The heat wave seems to have its jaws on Southern California as visitors, reflected in a "Jaws" movie poster, visit TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Vendors sell cool fruit to customers during the heat wave along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood on Saturday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Vasilis Sakellaridis tries to stay cool within his homeless encampment along Selma Avenue during a heat wave in Hollywood on Saturday. "Sometimes you just have to get a jug of water and dump it on your head," Sakellaridis said about trying to stay cool. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Cristy Gerth, from Dallas, enjoys the shade of an umbrella during the heat wave along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood on Saturday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Passersby get some cool mist from a fountain at the Cerritos Civic Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The image of a pedestrian drinking is reflected in a shop window on Melrose Avenue. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Traffic streams down the San Diego Freeway in Long Beach as people make the Labor Day weekend getaway. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The sign above a Melrose Avenue shop indicates the distance in miles to desert cities, though the Palm Springs figure is not far off from the Friday temperature there. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The blazing sun silhouettes visitors in Signal Hill on Thursday after another hot day across Southern California. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

David Orantes, left, and Julio Ruiz play soccer in the hot sun at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Crisel Alvaro, 9, of Los Angeles, cools off in the splash pad at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Blanca Bonoso hung a hammock to cool off at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook on Aug. 31. "This is a nice place, it is too hot in the apartment," said Bonoso. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Anaheim

A catfish on a string is visible underwater as Luis Hernandez fishes for more amid hot temperatures in the 90s at Santa Ana River Lakes in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A beachgoer shelters from the hot sun under an umbrella at Junipero Beach in Long Beach as an intense weeklong heat wave brought high temps throughout much of Southern California. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Sailboats race past the Queen Mary as a sea breeze cools the Port of Long Beach. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

People take a boat ride at Echo Park on Aug. 30 as forecasters are predicting record-setting temperatures for the Labor Day weekend. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Venice

Bodybuilder Ike Catcher lifts a woman at Muscle Beach in Venice on Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A wakeboarder gets air at Marine Stadium in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

An air tanker drops its load of fire retardant on the Gulch fire burning along San Gabriel Canyon Road near the San Gabriel Dam. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Julian Moreno, of Phoenix, Arizona, cools off in the surf on the first day of a heat wave in Santa Monica. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .