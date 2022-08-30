Read full article on original website
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon
The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad
The 31-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards nearly a decade ago, has been in trouble with the league several times since.
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022
Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Wants Out of New York
The New York Post reports that Cam Reddish wants out of the New York Knicks organization.
Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith
NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
Giants make 21 transactions; host eight tryouts and one visit
The New York Giants made a flurry of transactions on Thursday that impacted nearly every aspect of their team — active roster, practice squad and injured reserve. The team also had a slew of free agents in for workouts and visits with at least one being signed, and potentially more to come.
'Hard Knocks' Star Kalil Pimpleton Excited To Join Giants, 'Ready To Get To Work!'
It didn't take long for NFL receiver Kalil Pimpleton -- one of the stars of "Hard Knocks" -- to find new work with the New York Giants ... and he tells TMZ Sports he can't wait to join his new team and hit the ground running. The 23-year-old former Central...
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton suffers second-degree burns in bizarre accident that 'could've ended up deadly'
A six-year NFL veteran found himself in a scary situation that he says almost took a turn for the worse. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted Thursday that he suffered second-degree burns from a "freak accident" that "could've ended up deadly." "Had the greatest camp of my career & last...
Comments / 0