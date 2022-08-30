ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Yardbarker

Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NBC Sports

Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022

Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
New York State
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith

NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
Blake Martinez
