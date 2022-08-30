Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A New York Uber driver stopped his car with a passenger inside and ran into a burning building to help people escape
The passenger in his car told CBS that she believes her Uber driver, Fritz Sam, got two people out of a burning building in Brooklyn.
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country
A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery as two tourists found dead in New York City Airbnb after traveling together for business trip
TWO tourists who were reportedly on a work trip to New York City were found dead in their Airbnb on Wednesday. The two men, identified by Italian media as Luca Nogaris, 38, and Alessio Picelli, 48, were initially found unconscious inside a basement apartment, according to police. Cops were called...
Thrillist
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
E-bikes aren't just faster, they're a different ride. Here are safety tips
E-bikes can make bicycle commuting easier and are growing in popularity. Here are some safety considerations, particularly for young riders.
FOXBusiness
Entirely robot-run, Mezli launches its first ‘fully autonomous’ restaurant in California
After two years in the making, a group of Stanford graduates is opening their first restaurant location where robots are serving up fresh meals for a low price. "We started thinking through this in 2020, so almost two years ago now, when we realized we didn't really have any great, affordable, healthy food options on or around campus," Mezli co-founder and CEO Alex Kolchinski said in an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday.
Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb
Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
U.K.・
These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study
Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
CA residents speak out against EV charging restrictions: ‘We need better infrastructure’
California residents are reacting to mixed messages from California leadership, as the state is asking residents to refrain from charging electric vehicles amid heat wave blackout fears, just one week after passing legislation banning the sale of gas cars by 2035. "We need better infrastructure to support the huge switch...
FOXBusiness
Amazon releases new seller storage service, Amazon Warehousing & Distribution
Amazon.com Inc introduced a new service on Wednesday to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues, the company said in a blog post. In 2023, sellers will be able to use the new service called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) to send their...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq sink despite jobs additions, Lululemon jumps, oil falls to $86
Amazon files objections with National Labor Relations Board. California keeps energy conservation warning amid record heatwave. Duluth Holdings lost more than 8% Friday. The maker of casual wear, workwear and accessories lowered its full year outlook after missing Wall Street revenue and profit estimates. The owner of the Duluth Trading...
FOXBusiness
KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider
KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider. The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients. The hack took place on...
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
moneytalksnews.com
New Tool Helps Travelers Know Their Rights During Flight Delays
The U.S. Department of Transportation has rolled out a new airline customer service dashboard that gives travelers a one-stop place to understand their rights when a carrier delays or cancels a flight. The dashboard offers a comparison of amenities that individual airlines have agreed to provide in the event of...
FOXBusiness
Steve Harvey-backed company adds jobs in tech world
On the heels of the U.S. economy adding a robust 315,000 jobs in August, Web3 gaming platform Gamestar+ is contributing to the growth of the labor market in its own way. The Steve Harvey-backed company that will soon be bringing family game night favorites such as "Family Feud" and ‘Scene It?’ to the blockchain announced on Friday that it would create numerous game development jobs in the U.S. as part of a strategic investment in Mighty Kingdom, one of the world’s largest mobile game developers.
Hacked Russian Taxi App Orders Dozens of Cabs to the Same Address, Chaos Ensues
SyncMedia via YouTubeThe resulting frenzy reportedly caused hours of traffic delays.
Comments / 0