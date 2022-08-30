ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

TOWL
4d ago

People listen up. All you think he's going to wipe out your student loans. Not happening unless you work for the Federal government. EOs only cover that part . So you think you're getting it. You're being played by the dumbest President ever. Find a way to pay your loan.

Polly Lounsbury
4d ago

Joe, you have your hands in the cookie jar. Those students should at least payback one half or more. You, have been totally unfair to the rest of Americans. To much money and you are getting Communist ideas.

Mark Anthony Russell
4d ago

What a slap in the face to all of us Veterans who served to get to go to College. If you want to forgive their loans then make them serve!

