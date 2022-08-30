ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

FOXBusiness

Amazon loses attempt to scrap historic union win

The Amazon Labor Union picked up a win on Thursday when a hearing officer for a federal labor board blocked the ecommerce giant's attempt to overturn a historic union win. The win is a relief for the grassroots group of former and current workers who claimed an unexpected victory involving a Staten Island, New York, warehouse.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
FOXBusiness

How forced unionism hurt states during COVID

With the worst of COVID-19 behind us, it is worth looking at why some states have bounced back more quickly from the consequences of the pandemic and resulting policies. One factor that might initially be overlooked is state labor policy, even though the facts are quite clear that states that embrace coercive unionism fared far worse than those that didn’t.
LABOR ISSUES
FOXBusiness

GM to offer franchise buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers

General Motors Co. will offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers as an alternative for franchise owners who don’t want to make investments that will be needed as the brand goes all-electric, an executive said. Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred confirmed in an interview that all of Buick’s roughly 2,000...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

FTC wants more information on Amazon's One Medical purchase

The first Amazon deal made under new CEO Andy Jassy is getting Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. In question is Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical. The investigation could delay the completion of the deal. A request for additional information was received by both One...
BUSINESS

