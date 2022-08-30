Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
FOXBusiness
Amazon loses attempt to scrap historic union win
The Amazon Labor Union picked up a win on Thursday when a hearing officer for a federal labor board blocked the ecommerce giant's attempt to overturn a historic union win. The win is a relief for the grassroots group of former and current workers who claimed an unexpected victory involving a Staten Island, New York, warehouse.
FOXBusiness
How forced unionism hurt states during COVID
With the worst of COVID-19 behind us, it is worth looking at why some states have bounced back more quickly from the consequences of the pandemic and resulting policies. One factor that might initially be overlooked is state labor policy, even though the facts are quite clear that states that embrace coercive unionism fared far worse than those that didn’t.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq sink despite jobs additions, Lululemon jumps, oil falls to $86
Amazon files objections with National Labor Relations Board. California keeps energy conservation warning amid record heatwave. Duluth Holdings lost more than 8% Friday. The maker of casual wear, workwear and accessories lowered its full year outlook after missing Wall Street revenue and profit estimates. The owner of the Duluth Trading...
FOXBusiness
GM to offer franchise buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers
General Motors Co. will offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers as an alternative for franchise owners who don’t want to make investments that will be needed as the brand goes all-electric, an executive said. Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred confirmed in an interview that all of Buick’s roughly 2,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Paul Pelosi dodged an extra 20% loss selling Nvidia stock in July before August US restrictions
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., dodged an extra 20% loss by selling his Nvidia stock in July before the U.S. placed restrictions on the company in August, according to documents. According to congressional stock trade records, Pelosi’s husband unloaded 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer...
FOXBusiness
California lawmakers extend life of nuclear plant as state faces power emergency
California lawmakers voted to extend the life of the state's sole nuclear power plant by five years. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Diablo Canyon power plant provides low-carbon electricity for more than 3 million people and the plant was licensed to operate into 2025. The lawmakers reversed...
FOXBusiness
COVID at-home tests: White House reports surge in demand as federal distribution stops
The White House said Thursday that requests for at-home COVID-19 tests have increased. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration is "going to do everything we can to get people their tests." However, this comes as the federal program offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S....
FOXBusiness
California residents asked to conserve again amid record heat days after state bans gas cars
California residents have been asked to conserve electricity for another day as a heat wave sweeps the West. The state's energy grid operator issued another statewide Flex Alert, calling for conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. PT due to "increasing high heat, tightening energy supplies and more potential strain on the grid."
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
US labor secretary advocates for immigration ‘pathways, visas’ to fill 11M job openings
On "Varney & Co." Friday, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh gave his review of the August jobs report and explained how he and CEOs across the country want to fill more than 11 million job openings. "I think what the pandemic has done is put a spotlight on... the...
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
FOXBusiness
FTC wants more information on Amazon's One Medical purchase
The first Amazon deal made under new CEO Andy Jassy is getting Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. In question is Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical. The investigation could delay the completion of the deal. A request for additional information was received by both One...
