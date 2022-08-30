ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga becomes highest-grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history

By Madison Montag, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhJtq_0hbPmmHM00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) — Lady Gaga’s “The Chromatica Ball” tour made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday and became the highest-grossing show in the venue’s history.

According to a press release, Hersheypark Stadium’s previous highest-grossing record was held by the Rolling Stones in 2005.

“Never thought I’d see the day,” remarked Gaga of the record-setting feat, which she shared in an Instagram post shortly after the show that played to a crowd of 30,000 fans.

Additionally, Lady Gaga’s Aug. 19 stop on “The Chromatica Ball” tour broke the attendance record at Boston’s Fenway Park, with over 37,200 coming to the performance.

Chris Rock says he declined invite to host Oscars

The superstar singer’s current tour has made stops in Germany, Paris, London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Boston, Tokyo, and more.

According to Billboard , The Chromatica Ball Tour was supposed to begin in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed a year — and then again until 2022.

The tour wraps up on Sept. 17 in Miami, Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
WJTV 12

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed and he is alive at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened to crash a plane into the business, the Tupelo Police Department said. The […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Chris Rock
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lowe’s, Salvation Army to distribute free water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Lowe’s announced the company, along with Salvation Army volunteers, will host a water distribution event in West Jackson on Thursday, September 1. The distribution will take place at the Lowe’s location at 2250 Greenway Drive at 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will distribute water while supplies last. According to the company, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Parchman warden sentenced for assaulting inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been sentenced to prison for assaulting an inmate. Melvin Hilson, 50, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for violating an inmate’s civil rights, the Department of Justice says. Hilson reportedly attacked an […]
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found in Mississippi River near Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Natchez on Thursday, September 1. The Natchez Democrat reported the body was found by barge operators about 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge around 12:00 p.m. The woman’s race and age are unknown. Her body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Fenway Park#Hershey#The Rolling Stones#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend. So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses. Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Lexington man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s home

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Lexington man in connection to a hostage situation. Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county on August 30. They said the victim, who was an off-duty law enforcement officer, reported that her ex-boyfriend was in the woods shooting at her […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces capital murder charge after 72-year-old man dies

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 72-year-old man died from a head injury in Rankin County. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said Grady Keith Allen was being treated for a severe head injury in the 200 block of Oakdale Road on Thursday, September […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy