ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden talks crime, gun control in Pennsylvania

By Sydney Kalich, Caitlyn Shelton
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FiWH_0hbPmjdB00

( NewsNation ) —  President Joe Biden is traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on his Safer America Plan , specifically gun safety in America.

Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns ; require background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clear court backlogs and improve pretrial supervision of criminal cases; and invest in recruiting and training 100,000 additional police officers for community policing over the next five years.

The White House said Biden will use his Tuesday visit to call out Republicans for opposing his proposal to restore a ban on assault-style weapons. Both parties worked together in a rare effort to pass bipartisan gun safety legislation earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at Wilkes University at 3:15 p.m. local time. NewsNation will live stream the article in the player above.

Biden’s visit to the university was rescheduled from his original visit date in July after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mississippi water crisis leads to state of emergency

Following his remarks in Wilkes-Barre, Biden is slated to deliver a prime-time address Thursday in Philadelphia. The president will speak on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” while outside Independence Hall.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House told The Associated Press. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden’s speech at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre comes as Democrats try to blunt Republican efforts to use concern about crime to their advantage in the midterms, which are two months away.

It’s a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 2, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Organ Mountain 28 Mayfield 0F Americas 27 Odessa 49F Bel Air 48 Socorro 0F Santa Teresa 52 Lovington 39 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found, Now safe on post

UPDATE: Officials with Fort Bliss’ 1st Armored Division say Pfc. Shemar Messam has been found and he is safe. The 21-year-old soldier went missing since Monday, and he had failed to report for duty on Tuesday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Election Local#Guns#Crime#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republicans#Wilkes University#Newsnation
KTSM

How cable news is reacting to Biden’s prime time speech

President Biden’s prime time speech on Thursday evening is being met with scorn by some pundits on cable news over its tone and the staging that accompanied it. The speech, during which Biden framed the wing of the Republican Party loyal to former President Trump as a threat to democracy, served as a scathing rebuke […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTSM

Six ASU football players arrested for robbery

(Update: 7:40 a.m., September 2, 2022) SAN ANGELO, Texas — A sixth member of the Angelo State University football team was arrested for robbery by the San Angelo Police Department on Thursday afternoon. Stilton McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with robbery. (5:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman gets lien after going to UMC for treatment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Ana Duenez says she went to University Medical Center after she fell and was injured at work. After her hospital visit, she called the hospital regarding her treatment and ended up finding out that she had a lien. “I had a lien, I said wait a minute but […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy