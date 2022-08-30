Local mother, infant hospitalized after hit-and-run in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A witness told Channel 11 he was talking to a woman about the dangers of their road moments before she was hit by a car.

Now that woman and her two-year-old son are at Forbes Hospital.

“I seen cars just shoom, I can hear them and one guy going errrr all night long,” said Kevin Nelson.

Nelson said speed is an issue on 3rd Street in Pitcairn.

“They aren’t paying attention to who’s coming up the street they are coming too fast you aren’t going to see them,” Nelson said.

Nelson witnessed that exact situation Monday morning as he left his neighbor and her two-year old-son as they began to cross the road.

“Car came flying up the street about 35 mph I hear all this hollering, by the time I turned around I seen my neighbor going up into the air and down to the ground,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the woman was thrown several feet and her son was unconscious on the road.

“Guy gets out of the car looks at me and gets back in and drives back down the street,” Nelson said.

Nelson and neighbors went running after the car to get the plate number as others called 911 for the victims.

“I told police everything I’ve seen, they showed me a picture and I identified him. Bottom line you need to go that’s a kid baby I could never even if I didn’t have a drivers license I’d have stopped get out it’s a baby he’s unconscious just turn yourself in,” Nelson said.

Nelson said police now know the identity of that driver and he’s hopeful charges are coming soon.

“Just slow down people that’s all I be saying is to slow down it ain’t your life it’s somebody elses,” Nelson said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 the woman was set to get surgery on Tuesday and her son is still being evaluated at the hospital.

