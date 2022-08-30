Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
WLWT 5
Grand Opening: Celebrity Chef helps revamp Rusconi's in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is bringing new life to downtown Cincinnati. Rusconi's closed down during the pandemic, and now it's been revamped. The restaurant is nestled on Sixth Street. It’s a fresh start for a Cincinnati restaurant. Many may remember it as Rusconi pizza ghost kitchen, it now goes by the name Rusconi Kitchen and Bar.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
WKRC
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
WKRC
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Rat Pack Labor Day weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rat Pack is back! The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is bringing you the classics from Sinatra, Martin, and Davis, Jr. KSO conductor J.R. Cassidy talks about the songs and the singers he's found to take on these classics this Labor Day weekend.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
WLWT 5
Rounds of Downpours All Weekend
CINCINNATI — Wet weather off and all through the long weekend. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning the biggest threats.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
miamistudent.net
Sundial is dead, and I’m not too mad about it
Maybe you’re thinking of Domino’s or SDS. Maybe Little Caesar’s. Pizza to you could be a Chicago deep dish. It could have pineapples or banana peppers or bacon or no toppings at all. One thing you’re probably not imagining, though, is France. So imagine my surprise...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
