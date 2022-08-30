ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Grand Opening: Celebrity Chef helps revamp Rusconi's in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is bringing new life to downtown Cincinnati. Rusconi's closed down during the pandemic, and now it's been revamped. The restaurant is nestled on Sixth Street. It’s a fresh start for a Cincinnati restaurant. Many may remember it as Rusconi pizza ghost kitchen, it now goes by the name Rusconi Kitchen and Bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
MONTGOMERY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Sundial is dead, and I’m not too mad about it

Maybe you’re thinking of Domino’s or SDS. Maybe Little Caesar’s. Pizza to you could be a Chicago deep dish. It could have pineapples or banana peppers or bacon or no toppings at all. One thing you’re probably not imagining, though, is France. So imagine my surprise...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September

MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
CINCINNATI, OH

