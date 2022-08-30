Read full article on original website
New Bus Route Offers Free Transportation to Key Locations
September 2, 2022 – Beginning next Tuesday (7/6), local residents who lack transportation will find it a little bit easier to get to several popular locations in Mount Vernon – for free. Knox Public Health and Knox Area Transit (KAT) have joined forces to provide free transportation to...
Dean’s Jewelry Sales Associate Position Available
Dean’s Jewelry is a third-generation, family-owned, local business and a treasure to the community, deep in the heart of Coshocton and Mount Vernon. Join our growing team of career professionals at Dean’s Jewelry. We’re sure you already know who we are, but in case you don’t, check out our reviews on Google or Facebook.
Office Closed for Observance of Labor Day
The staff of The Mount Vernon Grapevine are wishing our readers a relaxing, safe, and happy Labor Day Weekend. Our office will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, but we will be back in the office on Wednesday. Goodbye Summer, hello Fall!
September is National Preparedness Month
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and being resilient. “Preparation is key and remaining vigilant throughout...
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Patrol Focused on Impaired Drivers for Labor Day
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, September 2 at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, September 5 at...
Brown Visits Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Discusses Food Security, Farm Bill Priorities
GROVE CITY, OH – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined stakeholders at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to discuss the importance of food security and learn what priorities Ohioans have for the2023 Farm Bill. Brown addressed those at the Statewide Farm Bill Convening Focused on Food Security, toured the facility while speaking with Foodbank leaders and then spoke with Food Collective volunteers.
Ohio Department of Aging Seeks Community Partners to Host Falls Prevention Walking Events and Groups
– The Ohio Department of Aging’s (ODA) popular 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign is back once again for Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September 2022, and ODA is calling on community partners to do their part to raise awareness on older adult falls by hosting local walking groups and events.
