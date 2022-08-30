Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
One of three plane crash victims in Harris County has died
HARRIS COUNTY — One of the three people injured in a small plane crash Thursday near Hooks Airport in northern Harris County has died, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane came in from Tennessee with two men and a woman onboard and made a refueling...
KFDM-TV
Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals
LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
KFDM-TV
Man kills two people and injures another after opening fire at homeless camp in Houston
Houston Police say a suspect killed a man and woman and wounded a person in a shooting Saturday morning at a homeless encampment in northwest Houston. HPD officers received a call from a passerby who allegedly saw a man aggressively waving a gun near an Exxon in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane.
KFDM-TV
LSCPA's Flitcraft wins international award in spite of life-changing event
TEXAS — Casey Flitcraft stood on stage, tightly gripping a small statuette that represented one of the top nursing student recognitions internationally, the DAISY Award. It felt like the perfect start to her dream career. Six months earlier, exactly to the day, she sat in shock on her front...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football- Week 2 - Non District: Manvel 41 West Brook 27 Final
The West Brook Bruins rallied in the second half but it was too little to late for the Brook. The Bruins will look for win #1 as they travel to Deer Park in week 3.
