Harris County, TX

KFDM-TV

One of three plane crash victims in Harris County has died

HARRIS COUNTY — One of the three people injured in a small plane crash Thursday near Hooks Airport in northern Harris County has died, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane came in from Tennessee with two men and a woman onboard and made a refueling...
KFDM-TV

Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals

LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
