Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

DTE outage Thursday update: 88,000 still without power

DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 88,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 88,928 customers were still without power 72 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MDOT lifting road restrictions for Labor Day weekend drivers

(FOX 2) - The holiday weekend is here and that means relief from the orange barrels that govern driving in and around Michigan. For Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is putting its road projects on hold from Friday Sept. 2 to Tuesday Sept. 6 to allow for easier travel around the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well

(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan summer 2022: One of the hottest, dryest summers ever

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Happy Fall! Well, not officially Fall like everyone thinks but Fall in the world of Weather. You see, when it comes to record-keeping meteorologists all over the nation classify seasons differently. In our world, Summer is June, July, and August while Fall starts on September 1. So here we are! Goodbye summer!
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
fox2detroit.com

National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters

(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to help Michigan veterans, first responders get service dogs

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders needs help with its mission. "That same day I felt a renewed sense of being. I felt completely restored at this point," said Matthew McMurray, describing the day he received his blue German shepherd from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs four years ago. "They help stop nightmares, night terrors."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout

ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake

WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday. According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI

