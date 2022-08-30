Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
DTE outage Thursday update: 88,000 still without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 88,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 88,928 customers were still without power 72 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
fox2detroit.com
MDOT lifting road restrictions for Labor Day weekend drivers
(FOX 2) - The holiday weekend is here and that means relief from the orange barrels that govern driving in and around Michigan. For Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is putting its road projects on hold from Friday Sept. 2 to Tuesday Sept. 6 to allow for easier travel around the state.
fox2detroit.com
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
fox2detroit.com
Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well
(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan summer 2022: One of the hottest, dryest summers ever
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Happy Fall! Well, not officially Fall like everyone thinks but Fall in the world of Weather. You see, when it comes to record-keeping meteorologists all over the nation classify seasons differently. In our world, Summer is June, July, and August while Fall starts on September 1. So here we are! Goodbye summer!
fox2detroit.com
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
PETS・
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman plans to live 'worry-free' after winning $1.18 million lottery jackpot
NEW ERA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 55-year-old woman said she will be "living worry-free" after winning $1.18 million from the Michigan Lottery. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning Jackpot Slots ticket from a Wesco gas station at 4667 1st Street in New Era, about 30 miles north of Muskegon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
fox2detroit.com
National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters
(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
fox2detroit.com
How to help Michigan veterans, first responders get service dogs
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders needs help with its mission. "That same day I felt a renewed sense of being. I felt completely restored at this point," said Matthew McMurray, describing the day he received his blue German shepherd from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs four years ago. "They help stop nightmares, night terrors."
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday. According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.
fox2detroit.com
Dana Nessel says she won't debate Matt DePerno in Michigan attorney general race
(FOX 2) - It doesn't look like Michigan's acrimonious election cycle in the race for attorney general will get any nicer after the Democratic incumbent said she would not debate her Republican challenger. Dana Nessel said she declined offers to debate Matt DePerno in part because her office referred a...
fox2detroit.com
Rejection of Michigan abortion petition sparks debate over canvassing board's duties
(FOX 2) - Was it politics or procedure that guided the decision on Michigan's abortion petition?. That's the underlying question on the minds of many voters after the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 when deciding whether a petition to put abortion legalization on the ballot in November should be approved.
fox2detroit.com
Florida mom’s post about how toddler's creepy doll scored them perks at Disney World goes viral
GROVELAND, Fla. - Many children might find Chloe the doll a bit – terrifying. But not Briar!. The adorable 3-year-old from Central Florida loves her ‘Creepy Chloe’ doll with glowing red eyes so much that she dresses her up like a princess and takes her on trips to Walt Disney World – which has scored the family some pretty cool perks.
fox2detroit.com
GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo denies claim she once threatened to kill her family in crash
FOX 2 - The Republican nominee for Secretary of State is denying claims she once attempted to crash the car she, her ex-husband, and her children were riding in. Kristina Karamo is calling the allegations "categorically false," adding it stems from a motion to change the parenting time order between her and ex-husband Adom Karamo.
Comments / 0