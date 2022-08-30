ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Reading police release details of girl’s kidnapping and recovery

Mayor Eddie Moran and the Reading Police Department have released additional details concerning the abduction of a Reading girl, who was found safe Wednesday in New York. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, is home and safe with her family, Chief Richard Tornielli said during a press conference Thursday. “She’s been through a...
READING, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Temple Ambler marks one year since Hurricane Ida, tornado

UPPER DUBLIN — A ribbon cutting on a sunny Thursday morning marked one year since a day that changed Temple University’s Ambler campus, and much of surrounding Upper Dublin and Horsham townships, forever. “It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since Hurricane Ida spawned a tornado,...
AMBLER, PA

