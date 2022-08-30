Read full article on original website
Gloria Barbara D'Amico
Gloria Barbara D’Amico, 85, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Pelegrino) Pingcerver. Gloria was a lifelong New Britain resident and was formerly employed at Skinner Value, Division of Honeywell before retiring. She was a member of St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church. Gloria loved to have fun and make people laugh. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Karl L. Eckert
Karl L. Eckert, 80, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2022. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Ludwig and Louise (Maier) Eckert, he was a lifelong resident. After graduation from local schools, Karl became a teacher with the New Britain School System serving 33 years at Slade Middle School. He was a member of St. Peter Church, past president of the New Britain Kiwanis Club and a former member of the New Britain Lodge of Elks No. 957.
Mary Louise von Essen
Mary Louise von Essen, 84, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine (Elmer) von Essen. Mary was formerly employed as a hairdresser, and was the owner of Mary’s Hair Design in Berlin. She was a member of Kensington Congregational Church, and the Newington Ski Club. She was a UCONN Women’s Basketball fan and enjoyed skiing, cooking, and antiquing.
Irene B. Sanders
Irene B. Sanders, 77, of Berlin, passed away on June 4, 2022 after a battle with complications from COPD and a COVID-19 infection. She is survived by her two sons, George Sanders and his fiancé Tracee, Richard Sanders and his wife Kelley, as well as her brother David Burkarth. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery (Section 4), 1141 Stanley St., New Britain.
Southington Librarian honored with award
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Librarian Lynn Pawloski has been honored with the 2022 Innovation in Outreach Programming Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library's achievement in planning and implementing an innovative and creative outreach program that has had a measurable impact on the...
New Britain police blotter
Kyle Maxwell Ustach, 31, 72 Tunxis St., New Britain, three counts - pos control substance – first offense, two counts -sale of narcotic substance, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Pascual Arroyo, 63, 111 Orange St., New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered mv.
Southington police blotter
Matthew David Blacha, 49, of 44 South Ave., Meriden, was charged Aug. 23 with sixth degree larceny. Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Providence, RI, was charged Aug. 23 with second degree stalking, causing fear of physical safety, disorderly conduct, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, disorderly conduct. Christy L. Mcdonough, 39, 82 Farmstead Dr., South Windsor, four counts - second-degree failure to appear, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. Cornelius Anthony McDermott III, 44, 3000 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 124, Newington, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, eight counts...
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
New Britain man tied to burglary at Andover Post Office
A New Britain man was charged this week in connection with a break-in at a post office in Andover. Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of 80 Upson St., New Britain, was tied to the crime after he was pulled over and found with mail that was believed to have been stolen during the burglary, which was reported on Jan. 23, according to the warrant for his arrest.
Plainville students return to school
PLAINVILLE – Plainville parents praised Toffolon Elementary school Thursday as they dropped their children off for their first day back, with youngsters excited to see their friends and teachers again. Children slung their backpacks over their shoulders as they stepped out of their cars and walked hand-in-hand with their...
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
New Britain Museum of American Art offers free Saturday admission
NEW BRITAIN – With free Saturday morning admission, the New Britain Museum of American Art seeks to expose visitors from far and wide to artistic expression, regardless of background and ability to pay. “It’s such an important program to our visitors and to the museum,” wrote the museum’s Director...
Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation holding event to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – The anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is next weekend and the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation has an event planned to remember those who lost their lives. “Since we were having our historical tours already that day, we thought it would be appropriate to remember...
Bristol man pleads not guilty to failing to appear again on case stemming from Plainville overdose that nearly turned fatal
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he failed to answer for a second time to drug charges connected to an overdose that nearly turned fatal. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, entered his pleas during a hearing this week in...
Man charged with speeding through construction zone in Plainville, nearly striking officer pleads guilty to unrelated charges
PLAINVILLE - A Hartford man who appeared headed for trial after being accused of speeding through a construction site in Plainville and nearly hitting a police officer in the process has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges. Junior Jumpp, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court on numerous pending...
Hope Speaks offering mental health support groups for the new school year
NEWINGTON – Hope Speaks, LLC, a counseling and wellness resource, is offering back-to-school support groups for individuals in the Newington and New Britain area who may be struggling with their mental health. From Sept. 23-26, Hope Speaks will begin four different classes to provide students with a smooth transition...
Women's AM Network to meet Wednesday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Women’s AM Network meetings will return this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. “Join us at Miel Coffee in the Assembly Room to grab a latte and soak up the beautiful morning sun,” The Women’s AM Network said. Local businesswomen of all ages and...
Music, fitness and food event happening in Newington next weekend
NEWINGTON – Music, fitness and food will all be taking place in Clem Lemire Recreation Complex next weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation in conjunction with AARP will be hosting a Free Exercise Party Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park. The event is free...
Southington Public Schools back in session
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Schools district is in session for another year. Parents, students, buses and educators all crowded outside DePaolo Middle School Thursday morning for a bustling but orderly transition back to academic life. Students crossed roads and dashed across sidewalks to reunite with friends and school books. In all appearances, it was another normal first day of school.
