ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4hUN_0hbPku1W00

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29.

Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

If you see Adams-Hoover, you are asked to call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiLoU_0hbPku1W00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
kswo.com

One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altus, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Altus, OK
Sports
City
Altus, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Clothing#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
KOCO

Authorities search for attempted abduction suspect in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. — Altus police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a 12 year girl on her way home from school. Police say the suspect slowly drove up next to the girl near an alleyway. The alleged suspect offered to give the child a ride home, but she refused and pointed to her family nearby.
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

LPD confirms one death from Saturday night wreck, releases name

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died from a fiery crash in east Lawton on Saturday night. Jennie Mangold, 62, has been named as the deceased victim in the crash which sent three others to the hospital. The crash happened a...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Unclaimed veterans lay to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy