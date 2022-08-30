SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29.

Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

If you see Adams-Hoover, you are asked to call 911.

