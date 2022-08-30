Read full article on original website
Inside Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando
Terror has taken root in Orlando at one of the premier Halloween events in the country. Good Day Orlando's David Martin takes us to Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights, year number 31: bigger and scarier than ever.
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Airline pilots union stages nationwide demonstrations
Off-duty airline pilots held a demonstration at Orlando International Airport on Thursday saying they have the same frustrations as their passengers. They just want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
Florida university warns of online predators asking for inappropriate photos
UCF Police sent out an alert describing a recent crime trend. The department says it has received reports of online predators posing as young women, convincing young men to send inappropriate pictures.
Owner of one of the planes that flipped at Orlando Executive Airport speaks on deadly incident
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a Cessna that flipped over yesterday at Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) says they're stunned by what happened, and just trying to figure out their next steps. FOX35 is still working to learn more details about the victims of yesterday's accident. Cell phone video showed...
Orlando Matters - Aug. 27 Episode
On this week's episode, Orlando Matters focused on the November election, with interviews with Maxwell Frost and Cory Mills. They'll talk about the message that carried them through tough races. Plus, we talk with Visit Orlando about Magical Dining and look at the tourism aspect of Artemis I Mission.
AdventHealth announces new test to quickly detect deadly brain-eating amoeba
ORLANDO, Fla. - Steve and Shelly Smelski lost their 11-year-old son, Jordan, in 2014 to a brain-eating amoeba. "He loved horseback riding. He loved to swim. He was in the swimming pool as an infant so he loved to swim," said Shelly. They say he contracted it while swimming in...
Orlando weather forecast: Rain expected to clear in time for Artemis l launch from Florida's Space Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance of PM Storms. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday evening with evening showers across the interior, chances at 50% or so. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20%, and more isolated.
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
Researchers study dolphin relationships in Florida waterways
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 10-year study in Central Florida waterways has helped researchers better understand dolphin relationships. Wendy Durden with the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute said they have been monitoring the local population to better understand their behaviors. "We would photograph them very well and from those photographs were able...
Meet Florida storm chaser, photographer Jack Miller
DELTONA, Fla. - It takes patience and preparation to be a great photographer. Jack Miller, a photographer from Deltona, Florida, focuses on a specific subject: storm time-lapses. From rising thunderstorms, and foreboding shelf clouds, to electric sea breeze collisions, his cameras have seen everything Florida has to offer. Miller's love...
Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Hurricane Danielle
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression Five has formed and forecasters say it is likely to become our first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.
Weather Forecast: Sept. 1, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see lingering evening showers until around midnight. Most activity will be to the western portions of our viewing area.
Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones
OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
UCF Police warn about online predators asking for inappropriate photos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UCF Police sent out an alert describing a recent crime trend. The department says it has received reports of online predators posing as young women, convincing young men to send inappropriate pictures. Then, police say the scammers threaten to send the photos to friends and family...
Orlando weather forecast: Hot and humid with some thunderstorms this Labor Day weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 92 degrees. A hot and humid start to this Labor Day weekend. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered into the afternoon, with the best storm chances after 5 pm. Main threats will be downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The...
Orlando weather forecast: Evening storms possible with localized flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 30%, and more isolated.
WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
