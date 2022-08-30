ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Inside Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

Terror has taken root in Orlando at one of the premier Halloween events in the country. Good Day Orlando's David Martin takes us to Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights, year number 31: bigger and scarier than ever.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Airline pilots union stages nationwide demonstrations

Off-duty airline pilots held a demonstration at Orlando International Airport on Thursday saying they have the same frustrations as their passengers. They just want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Matters - Aug. 27 Episode

On this week's episode, Orlando Matters focused on the November election, with interviews with Maxwell Frost and Cory Mills. They'll talk about the message that carried them through tough races. Plus, we talk with Visit Orlando about Magical Dining and look at the tourism aspect of Artemis I Mission.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Universal Parks Resorts#Gol Airlines#Universal Orlando Resort#The Hogwarts Express#Hogsmeade#Diagon Alley#Universal Studios#Simpleflying Com#Brazilian
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain expected to clear in time for Artemis l launch from Florida's Space Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance of PM Storms. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday evening with evening showers across the interior, chances at 50% or so. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20%, and more isolated.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Researchers study dolphin relationships in Florida waterways

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 10-year study in Central Florida waterways has helped researchers better understand dolphin relationships. Wendy Durden with the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute said they have been monitoring the local population to better understand their behaviors. "We would photograph them very well and from those photographs were able...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Meet Florida storm chaser, photographer Jack Miller

DELTONA, Fla. - It takes patience and preparation to be a great photographer. Jack Miller, a photographer from Deltona, Florida, focuses on a specific subject: storm time-lapses. From rising thunderstorms, and foreboding shelf clouds, to electric sea breeze collisions, his cameras have seen everything Florida has to offer. Miller's love...
DELTONA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Brazil
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Sept. 1, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see lingering evening showers until around midnight. Most activity will be to the western portions of our viewing area.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF Police warn about online predators asking for inappropriate photos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UCF Police sent out an alert describing a recent crime trend. The department says it has received reports of online predators posing as young women, convincing young men to send inappropriate pictures. Then, police say the scammers threaten to send the photos to friends and family...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Evening storms possible with localized flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 30%, and more isolated.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy