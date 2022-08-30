Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
Detroit News
Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Cash, coke, guns seized in bust of Macomb County drug trafficking organization: MSP
MSP announced Friday that COMET executed three search warrants on a Macomb County drug trafficking organization, resulting in the seizure of three pistols, approximately half-a-pound of cocaine and over $100,000 in “criminal assets.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County man to stand trial for stealing deposits from several business owners
(CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills man will stand trial after being accused of stealing deposits from prospective business owners after their deals failed, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.Denny DiCapo, 62, of Rochester Hills, has been charged with six counts of larceny by conversion, $1,000 to $20,000, five-year felonies, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony. DiCapo allegedly used his now-dissolved corporations, Biz Capital Brokerage, Inc and Energy Acquisition Specialist, Inc., to scam seven people out of $26,000.According to Nessel's press release, he scammed these people through "refundable good-faith for the purchases of businesses after...
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court
An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
fox2detroit.com
Detectives find heroin, cocaine, meth, hydraulic presses, $20K during Jackson County raids
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Twelve raids Thursday in Jackson County led authorities to drugs, cash, and hydraulic presses used during the trafficking of narcotics. Five of the search warrants were executed on motel rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while the others were executed at homes and commercial properties in Jackson.
fox2detroit.com
State police K9 bites Detroit police officer during chase of carjack suspect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is recovering after getting attacked and bitten by a Michigan State Police K-9 Thursday night while running after a carjacking suspect. "It's pretty bad, it's a significant bite in his left arm," said DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "There was a significant puncture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
fox2detroit.com
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
deadlinedetroit.com
Body Found in Oakland County Lake
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
Woman, 20, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she fatally struck pedestrian
DETROIT – A minor who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to driving on a suspended license is facing charges in a crash that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and serious injuries to another, authorities said. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, is charged in connection with the car...
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
19-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, animal cruelty after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit
Wayne County officials announced ten charges against a 19-year-old man in connection to a string of “random” fatal shootings that targeted people and animals in Detroit over the weekend.
Comments / 1