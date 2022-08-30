ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota

It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
247Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie George
Person
Tim Hasselbeck
Person
Mark Herzlich
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Sean Clifford pulls off redemption as Penn State beats Purdue 35-31, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm ripped

Sean Clifford was nearly pulled for a long period of time during Penn State's 35-31 victory over Purdue to open up the 2022 college football season. Clifford exited early in the second half for a series, while five-star freshman Drew Allar replaced him, and then Clifford struggled once he came back in. But a late touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee, and some questionable decisions from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, led the way in Penn State's thrilling opening night victory. It was the redemption game for Clifford.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Wake Forest#Accn Accn#Espnu
247Sports

Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart

From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
MORGANTOWN, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
FSU
Sports
Boston College
247Sports

Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota

Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Social Media Reaction: USC football dominates Rice to open 2022 season

After months of waiting, USC finally kicked off the Lincoln Riley era in spectacular fashion on Saturday with a 66-14 blowout of Rice in front of over 60,000 fans at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Riley's offense was electric all afternoon long, and Alex Grinch's defense shook off a shaky start to record four interceptions – three of which were returned for touchdowns. The result was USC's highest score total in 14 years, dating back to when the Trojans hung 69 on Washington State during the Pete Carroll era.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy