Georgia vs. Oregon: What Ducks media is saying about UGA
It’s No. 3 Georgia versus No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Ducks are led by first-year head coach and former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, along with Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix. The Bulldogs kick off their national title...
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
There Are 8 College Football Games Tonight - Here's The Schedule
Week 1 of the college football season is already in full swing. On Friday night, college football fans will have the privilege of tracking eight exciting matchups. Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3...
BYU eliminates ROC student fan section from volleyball matches after allegation of racist slur
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Brigham Young University Athletics administrators have eliminated the rowdy student fan section in the Smith Fieldhouse behind the area where women’s volleyball players serve during matches. The decision...
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Sean Clifford pulls off redemption as Penn State beats Purdue 35-31, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm ripped
Sean Clifford was nearly pulled for a long period of time during Penn State's 35-31 victory over Purdue to open up the 2022 college football season. Clifford exited early in the second half for a series, while five-star freshman Drew Allar replaced him, and then Clifford struggled once he came back in. But a late touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee, and some questionable decisions from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, led the way in Penn State's thrilling opening night victory. It was the redemption game for Clifford.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Brent Venables grabs first career win, as Oklahoma claims opener 45-13 over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After...
Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart
From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
247Sports
Old Dominion RB Elijah Davis suspended ahead of season opener against Virginia Tech
Old Dominion has suspended senior running back Elijah Davis for the season opener against Virginia Tech, the school announced on Wednesday. Davis has since been removed from the official Old Dominion roster for the 2022 season. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Davis was suspended for a violation of team rules. The...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota
Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
247Sports
Social Media Reaction: USC football dominates Rice to open 2022 season
After months of waiting, USC finally kicked off the Lincoln Riley era in spectacular fashion on Saturday with a 66-14 blowout of Rice in front of over 60,000 fans at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Riley's offense was electric all afternoon long, and Alex Grinch's defense shook off a shaky start to record four interceptions – three of which were returned for touchdowns. The result was USC's highest score total in 14 years, dating back to when the Trojans hung 69 on Washington State during the Pete Carroll era.
