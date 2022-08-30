May everyone in your party find something they want to eat (or drink!) at the Washington State Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 in Puyallup. If you missed Krusty Pups and Fisher Scones, you’ll find those mainstays among the dozens of food vendors scheduled to feed the crowds over the three-week run. New options this year include Southern bites, antojitos, mini doughnuts, Hawaiian poke and glow tea.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO