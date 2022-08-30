ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police investigating fatal crash in Lynnfield

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. The black vehicle could be seen dented, with airbags deployed, resting in the center of Walnut Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. A spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 that MSP officials were on...
LYNNFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
LYNN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help inIDing who chemically burned “Annie”

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for this one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood suffering from severe burns. ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with Norwood Police Animal Control as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Black bear spends summer afternoon on family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The family, who lives in Boxford, Mass., told sister station WCVB that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
WCVB

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Orange Line project 50% complete, MBTA reports after 14 days

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two weeks after Orange Line service lurched to a halt to make way for major repairs, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak gathered reporters at Assembly Station to announce that the project's planned work is now 50% complete. He's also expected to face questions about the agency's ongoing response to a scathing federal safety probe.
SOMERVILLE, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester

Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles

BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting.  The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested. 
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come

IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
IPSWICH, MA

