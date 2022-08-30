Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
State Police investigating fatal crash in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. The black vehicle could be seen dented, with airbags deployed, resting in the center of Walnut Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. A spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 that MSP officials were on...
WCVB
'Jump on the mattress': Boston man helps save neighbors trapped in burning home
BOSTON — A Boston woman and her two children are safe after a neighbor helped them escape a burning home in the city's Roslindale neighborhood. Boston Fire Department officials said the fire started shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday in the right side of the duplex at 10-12 Delford St. and grew to three alarms.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury man killed after being struck by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center. Police said that the victim was struck while walking...
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help inIDing who chemically burned “Annie”
“The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for this one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood suffering from severe burns. ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with Norwood Police Animal Control as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
Emergency crews evacuating Tewksbury neighborhood due to ‘hazardous condition’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Evacuations are underway in a Tewksbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon due to a “hazardous condition” that has resulted in a large emergency response. In a Facebook post, Tewksbury police warned, “There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street.”. All residents in the...
whdh.com
Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
WMUR.com
Black bear spends summer afternoon on family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The family, who lives in Boxford, Mass., told sister station WCVB that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
WCVB
Orange Line project 50% complete, MBTA reports after 14 days
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two weeks after Orange Line service lurched to a halt to make way for major repairs, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak gathered reporters at Assembly Station to announce that the project's planned work is now 50% complete. He's also expected to face questions about the agency's ongoing response to a scathing federal safety probe.
Person struck by vehicle in Cambridge, suffers life-threatening injuries
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle in a Cambridge, Thursday. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot near State St. and Mass Ave., according to Cambridge Police. Officials say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester
Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
WCVB
MBTA board approves nearly $811 million to buy 'Supercars' for Green Line
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A fleet of new "supercars" is expected to begin rolling on the MBTA's Green Line within five years, after the agency’s board of directors approved an $811 million contract this week. At least 102 of the new Type 10 Supercars will replace Type 7 and...
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles
BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting. The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come
IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
