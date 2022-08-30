We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’ve got good news and even better news for Kansas residents. The good news? Online sportsbooks have launched in The Sunflower State, providing players with a handful of major operators and welcome bonuses to choose from to enjoy their sports betting experience. The even better news? One of those offers is the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code MCBETFULL, which is handing out a first-bet insurance up to $1,250 to all new players who register for a new account.

KANSAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO