ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fox News tops August cable ratings

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Fox News topped the ratings chart among the three major cable news channels in August.

The network notched its 19th consecutive month in first place, with August coming in as its most-watched month of the summer and every program gaining viewers month-to-month.

Fox averaged 1,487,000 total viewers this month, up 4 percent from last August, according to Nielsen Media Research data. MSNBC experienced an increase of 10 percent from last August, averaging 804,000 total viewers and coming in second place among the three major cable channels.

CNN continued to experience a decrease in ratings, averaging 561,000 total viewers this month, down 10 percent from the same period last year.

Fox’s afternoon table talk program “The Five” was the highest rated program on cable during the month of August, averaging 3.8 million daily viewers and outpacing Tucker Carlson’s prime-time program by a few thousand viewers.

Greg Gutfeld’s late night show notched its most watched month since its 2015 launch, averaging 2.2 million viewers during the month of August.

Comments / 57

Publius Red
3d ago

all u bleeders out here...geesh...nothings changed in 20 years. Fox led then and Fox leads now. Why u ask? Because the american people can see thru the lies and caca the others peddle and are sick and tired of it. When was the last time you saw a U.S. flag or heard the national anthem played on CNN or MSNBC. Yep... thats because they hate the U.S. and Americans hate that about them.

Reply
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Names Shannon Bream as Chris Wallace’s Replacement as He Gets a CNN Slot

Fox News on Thursday announced that Shannon Bream will host the network’s flagship Sunday political talk show, permanently filling a vacancy left by long-time anchor Chris Wallace’s departure for CNN last year. The news came at the same time CNN finally announced a Sunday evening time slot for Wallace’s new show on the cable channel.Bream will serve as Fox News Sunday’s first woman moderator since its launch in 1996, and only its third ever. She will debut in the full-time role starting Sept. 11, according to an internal memo obtained by The Daily Beast. “It has been an honor to...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Greg Gutfeld
TheWrap

Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Saw Double-Digit Ratings Drop in First Week

In the 9 p.m. ET hour, “Alex Wagner Tonight” slipped 15% in total viewers and 23% in the key news demo compared to the week before. MSNBC is already feeling the loss of a five-days-a-week Rachel Maddow. The network has seen a viewership decline at the 9 p.m. ET hour since Alex Wagner took over the timeslot last week, both in overall viewership and within the advertiser-coveted age demographic of viewers aged 25 to 54.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#News Media#Nielsen Media Research#Cnn#Msnbc
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Salon

Megyn Kelly drops F-bombs on Dr. Fauci during episode of podcast

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about soon to be retired Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday's broadcast of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Speaking on the topic of Fauci's statement that he "certainly would consider" stepping forward if issued a subpoena from Republican lawmakers regarding his role in the COVID pandemic, Kelly got a bit heated.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup

UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show

CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
POTUS
Fox News

Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire

This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

The Hill

680K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy